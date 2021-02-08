Delta to block middle seats on planes through April

While Delta is blocking middle seats, that doesn’t necessarily mean all passengers will have an empty seat next to them.

That’s partly because not all airplanes have middle seats. On planes without middle seats, such as Delta Connection regional jets that have two seats on each side of the aisle, the airline will block aisle seats on one side of the plane. And in business class on widebody jets, which have more spacious seating configurations, Delta does not have capacity limits.

Those booking flights can see blocked seats on seat maps on Delta’s website and app. “Check the seat map as the seat adjacent to yours may be occupied,” Delta says on its website.

Travelers may also see people sitting next to each other because families and others traveling together can book a middle seat to sit with each other.

Delta started blocking middle seats last April and has extended the policy multiple times since then.

“We’ll continue to reassess seat blocking in relation to case transmission and vaccination rates,” Lentsch said in a written statement.