COVID trends downward in Georgia. Will it stick this time?

While acknowledging a lot of uncertainty surrounds COVID, Drenzek said it’s possible, perhaps even likely, that a rise in BA.2 in Georgia will not lead to another massive surge of cases and hospitalizations. Vaccinations and immunity conferred by an earlier infection should cushion the impact. Even so, public health experts say Georgia remains vulnerable, especially because of the relatively low rates of vaccination and boosters. Just over half — 56% — of the population in Georgia is fully vaccinated, and 23% of the population is boosted.

Vaccines continue to be extremely effective in protecting people from severe disease, especially for those who have been boosted. The antiviral drugs Paxlovid and molnupiravir also appear to be effective against both omicron variants, as long as they are taken soon after a positive test and within five days of first symptoms.

Early data also suggests people who caught the original omicron variant will have some degree of immunity against this sub-variant. Even so, doctors continue to encourage people who had COVID in the past to get vaccinated for longer, stronger immunity.

In discussing the latest encouraging trend line with COVID cases and hospitalizations, Drenzek pointed to the dramatic decline of hospitalizations – which stood at 419 statewide Tuesday, down 93% from the latest peak in January during the omicron-fueled surge.

It’s harder to measure the exact spread of the virus with more people using at-home tests which are not reported to state health departments. The 7-day daily average of COVID cases, based on rapid and PCR tests performed at labs, stood at 501 cases Tuesday.

“I wish I could say with certainty exactly what’s going to happen with BA.2 but I don’t know just like everything else with the pandemic,” said Drenzek.