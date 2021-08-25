Delta to levy $200/mth health care surcharge on unvaccinated employees

But many companies have shied away from vaccine mandates, which remain a polarizing issue among Americans. In Georgia, manufacturers and poultry processors are encouraging vaccinations but say requiring shots could lead many front-line workers to quit.

The issue also has divided airlines. United Airlines said earlier this month it will require vaccinations among employees, but American Airlines, Delta’s other main rival, is not mandating them. Southwest Airlines, the No. 2 carrier at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, also is not requiring vaccines.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian has expressed hesitancy about mandating vaccinations for existing workers, saying a portion of the employee base is likely not getting shots for medical or religious reasons, and that a requirement would influence a relatively small percentage of the workforce.

But the $200 monthly surcharge for unvaccinated employees enrolled in Delta’s health care plan starting Nov. 1 could serve as a strong financial incentive for more employees to get shots.

Bastian in a memo Wednesday urged employees to get vaccinated.

“I know some of you may be taking a wait-and-see approach or waiting for full FDA approval,” he wrote in the memo. “With this week’s announcement that the FDA has granted full approval for the Pfizer vaccine, the time for you to get vaccinated is now.”

Delta, which funds its own health care plans, said the average COVID-19 hospital stay costs the company $40,000 per person.

The $200 monthly surcharge for unvaccinated employees “will be necessary to address the financial risk the decision to not vaccinate is creating for our company,” Bastian wrote in the memo. He added that in recent weeks, all Delta employees who have been hospitalized with COVID were not fully vaccinated.

The company also said it will limit the continuation of pay for people with COVID-19 cases to fully vaccinated employees, starting Sept. 30.

Delta, which reopened its headquarters and offices in June, also now requires unvaccinated employees to wear masks indoors at work “until community case rates stabilize.”

More than 25,000 of the airline’s employees are based in Georgia.