ajc logo
X

Delta says stopped buying Russian oil for refinery before sanctions

Delta CEO Ed Bastian shows the new A220 aircraft on Oct. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

caption arrowCaption
Delta CEO Ed Bastian shows the new A220 aircraft on Oct. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said Wednesday that its oil refinery had been buying oil from Russia before the invasion of Ukraine, but that it stopped before Western sanctions took effect.

Bastian said he did not previously know that the Atlanta-based airline’s Monroe Energy refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania had Russia as one of its top sources of oil, along with Africa and other international sources.

“As soon as we found out about that... we had a bunch of open contracts and I stopped them before the sanctions went into place,” Bastian said during remarks at an Atlanta Press Club event Wednesday night.

Delta bought the Trainer refinery about a decade ago, in an effort to gain more control over jet fuel supply and costs when oil prices spiked above $100 a barrel.

As reported earlier, Delta also suspended a marketing partnership with Russian carrier Aeroflot shortly after the invasion of Ukraine.

Delta does not fly to Russia or Ukraine. The airline says it contributed $1 million to Ukraine relief.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Hartsfield-Jackson cleaners get raise after 13-year push
3h ago
Delta’s reworked aviation biofuel supply deal delays delivery to 2026
4h ago
Spirit Airlines launches facial scans at Hartsfield-Jackson
9h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top