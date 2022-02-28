Delta No. 2 for on-time arrivals in 2021

Overall, airlines canceled about 2.4% of their December flights. Southwest Airlines, the second-largest carrier at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, had the lowest December flight cancellation rate at 1.1%.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian told customers earlier this month that the airline dealt with “unprecedented challenges, including one of the most difficult holiday environments we’ve ever faced as a result of the omicron variant and a series of winter weather events.”

Along with the cancellations, Delta also had 19 tarmac delays longer than three hours in December, making up more than half of the total for all U.S. airlines, according to the federal Air Travel Consumer Report. Many of the tarmac delays were at Delta’s Salt Lake City hub.

Airlines have not yet resumed flying the schedules they had prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with flight counts in December 2021 at 85.2% of pre-pandemic levels, according to the federal data.

Consumer complaint rates for airlines remained high in 2021, with 49,958 complaints about service filed with the DOT.

That’s down 51.3% from 2020 levels when COVID-related disruptions caused tens of thousands of customers to complain of not being able to get refunds for their flights. But complaint totals in 2021 were still more than three times 2019 levels, with problems getting refunds continuing to generate the majority of complaints. Spirit Airlines had the highest complaint rate at 11.45 per 100,000 passengers, or a total of 3,522 complaints for the year.

On-time arrival ranking for U.S. airlines in 2021, by marketing carrier

1. Hawaiian Airlines, 90.1%

2. Delta Air Lines network, 88.2%

3. Alaska Airlines network, 83.2%

4. American Airlines network, 81.6%

5. United Airlines network, 79.8%

6. Spirit Airlines, 76.7%

7. Frontier Airlines, 76.6%

8. Southwest Airlines, 75.8%

9. JetBlue Airways, 72.3%

10. Allegiant Air, 68.3%

Delta, Alaska, American and United networks include their regional carrier partners.

Source: U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics