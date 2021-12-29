Weather, omicron continue to plague air travel

Delta Air Lines canceled 250 flights nationwide Wednesday, or 6% of its total, the same number as Tuesday. A total of 898 U.S. flights were canceled for all airlines, according to Houston-based aviation tracker FlightAware.

Airport-specific figures for Wednesday were not immediately available. But Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport had 38 flight cancellations Tuesday, higher than its 2021 daily average of 10, FlightAware said. An additional 443 Atlanta flights were delayed, higher than the 2021 daily average of 236.