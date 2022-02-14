U.S. airlines passenger counts down but slowly returning to 2019 levels

For U.S. airlines, 2021 was better than 2020. Still, passenger counts last year fell far short of pre-pandemic levels.
The nation’s airlines carried 670.4 million passengers in 2021, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. That’s down 27% from the 916 million passengers that boarded planes in 2019, before COVID-19 spread across the country.
And, while that might seem alarming to some people, consider this: It’s an 83% improvement over 2020.
Airline traffic has been on a recovery path for the past year, though it’s been a rocky one, with interruptions by the delta variant in August and the omicron variant in December.
Domestic passengers now make up a greater share of total airline traffic, at 91% in 2021 versus 88% in 2019.
While domestic travel has been recovering over the last year, international trips are still significantly limited by widespread travel restrictions. International passenger counts in 2021 were down more than 45% from 2019 levels.
Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines in 2021 saw passenger traffic drop 43% from 2019 levels. While the carrier’s planes averaged 86% full in 2019, they averaged 69% full in 2021. The airline, which paid out $1,250 bonuses to employees on Monday to thank them for working through a difficult year, expects to return to pre-pandemic levels of flying by 2023.
In a survey of U.S. finance managers — conducted last month by travel and expense software company SAP Concur — 52% said their companies expect to resume business travel by the end of this year.
