Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

U.S. airlines passenger counts down but slowly returning to 2019 levels

Travelers are seen moving through Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia on January 16th, 2022.

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

caption arrowCaption
Travelers are seen moving through Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia on January 16th, 2022.

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

For U.S. airlines, 2021 was better than 2020. Still, passenger counts last year fell far short of pre-pandemic levels.

The nation’s airlines carried 670.4 million passengers in 2021, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. That’s down 27% from the 916 million passengers that boarded planes in 2019, before COVID-19 spread across the country.

And, while that might seem alarming to some people, consider this: It’s an 83% improvement over 2020.

ExploreDecade after landing in Atlanta, Southwest still distant No. 2 airline

Airline traffic has been on a recovery path for the past year, though it’s been a rocky one, with interruptions by the delta variant in August and the omicron variant in December.

caption arrowCaption
Airline passenger traffic is still below pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Credit: Source: BTS

Airline passenger traffic is still below pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Credit: Source: BTS

caption arrowCaption
Airline passenger traffic is still below pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Credit: Source: BTS

Credit: Source: BTS

Domestic passengers now make up a greater share of total airline traffic, at 91% in 2021 versus 88% in 2019.

While domestic travel has been recovering over the last year, international trips are still significantly limited by widespread travel restrictions. International passenger counts in 2021 were down more than 45% from 2019 levels.

ExploreAirline merger would give Frontier, Spirit bigger scale in Atlanta

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines in 2021 saw passenger traffic drop 43% from 2019 levels. While the carrier’s planes averaged 86% full in 2019, they averaged 69% full in 2021. The airline, which paid out $1,250 bonuses to employees on Monday to thank them for working through a difficult year, expects to return to pre-pandemic levels of flying by 2023.

In a survey of U.S. finance managers — conducted last month by travel and expense software company SAP Concur — 52% said their companies expect to resume business travel by the end of this year.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Decade after landing in Atlanta, Southwest still distant No. 2 airline
Airline merger would give Frontier, Spirit bigger scale in Atlanta
Delta plane gets flat tire when landing at Hartsfield-Jackson
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top