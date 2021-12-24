Omicron causes Christmas Eve flight cancellations

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines said late Thursday it has canceled 90 flights scheduled for Friday due to a combination of issues, including the impact of the omicron variant and the potential for bad weather.

Delta said it had “exhausted all options and resources — including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crew to cover scheduled flying” before moving forward on the flight cancellations, which make up less than 5% of its flight schedule. “We apologize to our customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans,” Delta said in a statement.