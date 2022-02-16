Hartsfield-Jackson’s passenger counts up 76% in 2021

The passenger counts were up 76%, from 42.9 million passengers in 2020 to 75.5 million in 2021. Whether that’s enough to reclaim the title will be determined by the industry group Airports Council International, which will release its ranking later this year.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who took office in January, said he thinks “this airport continues to excel” under the leadership of airport manager Balram Bheodari. While Dickens is replacing some members of his cabinet, he said he plans to keep Bheodari in place “as long as he keeps doing that, keeps doing a good job.”