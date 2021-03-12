Want a Georgia meal out of state? This one has been deemed the best

The Grey in Savannah serves southern dishes from a former Greyhound bus terminal. James Beard Award-winning chef Mashama Bailey uses local availability and what’s in season to curate the menu.

“The shrimp and grits at The Grey are worth the fight for a reservation while in town, but, with this meal kit, there’s no need to dress up for a night out,” Fodor’s Travel wrote. “Pour a glass of wine while you cook this meal for two. The kit includes eight ounces of poached Georgia white shrimp, four ounces of The Grey’s gravy, 16 ounces of Anson Mills white grits, a lemon, and locally-grown basil.”

Like the majority of the restaurants on the list, The Grey uses curated online marketplace Goldbelly to deliver orders around the U.S. The platform is also supporting essential workers through Givebelly City Subscriptions, which allows subscribers to support restaurants in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New Orleans and Miami.