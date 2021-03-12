Want a Georgia meal out of state? This one has been deemed the best

Not all native Georgians currently reside in the state, but that doesn’t mean they can’t get a taste of home elsewhere.
Many restaurants deliver meal kits nationwide — especially in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Travel and tourism guide Fodor’s Travel has recently published a list of the best restaurants in America that deliver around the nation.
“The industry went from a booming success to being in desperate need of customers and funds, almost overnight,” the website said in part. “Now fans of hundreds of restaurants can get their favorite dish, dessert, and sometimes even drinks delivered right to their front door to create themselves from the safety of their own kitchen, without having to guess what ingredients are needed or go to the grocery store.”
Georgia’s best eatery for delivery to doorsteps around the U.S. is one that is no stranger to being recognized in rankings.
The Grey in Savannah serves southern dishes from a former Greyhound bus terminal. James Beard Award-winning chef Mashama Bailey uses local availability and what’s in season to curate the menu.
“The shrimp and grits at The Grey are worth the fight for a reservation while in town, but, with this meal kit, there’s no need to dress up for a night out,” Fodor’s Travel wrote. “Pour a glass of wine while you cook this meal for two. The kit includes eight ounces of poached Georgia white shrimp, four ounces of The Grey’s gravy, 16 ounces of Anson Mills white grits, a lemon, and locally-grown basil.”
Like the majority of the restaurants on the list, The Grey uses curated online marketplace Goldbelly to deliver orders around the U.S. The platform is also supporting essential workers through Givebelly City Subscriptions, which allows subscribers to support restaurants in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New Orleans and Miami.