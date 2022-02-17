Delta to serve Fox Bros BBQ in first class

Delta Air Lines is expanding its menu.
The carrier is bringing back more hot meals in first class, including Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q on some flights from Atlanta.
Delta cut nearly all of its in-flight meals and beverages after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 and has been gradually adding back food and drinks.
For months, the Atlanta-based airline has been serving sandwiches, salads and bowls in first class on long flights. But hot meals have been limited to international business class and first class on some cross-country flights.
Starting in March, Delta said it will serve hot meals — like osso bucco, chicken cacciatore and French bread pizza — in first-class on some flights 900 miles or longer.
Barbecue beef short ribs from Atlanta’s Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q will be served for lunch or dinner on some long flights from Atlanta, Delta said. The airline said the short ribs will be prepared by Fox Bros. with its usual smoking method.
Delta is also adding more snacks on board, with a choice of Biscoff, almonds, pretzels or Kate’s Real Food dark chocolate cherry and almond bars.
