Delta adds cold brew coffee, exclusive canned wine to in-flight menu

Delta Air Lines is now selling cold brew coffee onboard its planes and will add a new canned wine made for the airline as part of a refresh of its in-flight menus.
Atlanta-based Delta says the moves are part of an effort to buy more provisions from small businesses and woman- and LGBTQ+-led companies. That follows decisions by Delta to offer liquor made by Black-owned distillery Du Nord Social Spirits and business class amenity kits made with textiles by Mexican artisans.
As the summer travel season ramps up, Delta is selling Explorer Cold Brew coffee for $5 on cross-country flights and long routes to Honolulu.
It will sell Une Femme sparkling wine made for Delta called “The Betty” for $10 on domestic flights starting in mid-July.
The additions are part of a broader resumption and expansion of in-flight food and beverages, after most of the service was cut at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when travel plummeted and distancing protocols prompted reductions in service. Delta also revamped its lineup of catering contractor during the pandemic.
Among the food items now offered on Delta flights are snack boxes sold on domestic routes 1,500 miles or longer for $10, and fruit and cheese plates or a chicken salad sandwiches for $12 each.
For business class passengers on long international flights, Delta is now serving High Road Craft vanilla ice cream sundaes.
In first class, the airline is resuming first class “welcome beverages” before takeoff, and has seasonal menu options including Impossible burgers, a shrimp poke bowl, and a burrata salad with tomatoes on flights 900 miles or longer. Delta said as of July it will start allowing first class passengers to pre-select meals before their flights.
About the Author