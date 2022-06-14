Delta adds cold brew coffee, exclusive canned wine to in-flight menu

Atlanta-based Delta says the moves are part of an effort to buy more provisions from small businesses and woman- and LGBTQ+-led companies. That follows decisions by Delta to offer liquor made by Black-owned distillery Du Nord Social Spirits and business class amenity kits made with textiles by Mexican artisans.

As the summer travel season ramps up, Delta is selling Explorer Cold Brew coffee for $5 on cross-country flights and long routes to Honolulu.