The latest addition is the Centurion Lounge opened at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday. It’s part of an American Express line of clubs at airports around the world known for a wide array of complimentary food and creature comforts.

The Atlanta location is the largest Centurion Lounge in the world at 26,000 square feet, including a whiskey bar, outdoor terraces, shower suites and private booths for phone calls.

To be sure, the growth of mass luxury means means some expecting a quiet, private lounge to relax in will instead find a room packed with hundreds of other prestige seekers, all jockeying for a seat in a club chair.

Centurion Lounges, Delta Sky Clubs and other airport lounges have been plagued with overcrowding issues and long lines to wait for entry.

Airport lounges have long been a place for first class passengers to retreat to, and for road warriors who spend a significant portion of their lives each week in airports and on airplanes in search of ways to make their travel schedules a bit more bearable.

But in recent years airports have become more crowded and congested, while airlines have added amenities to make clubs more of a respite for those willing to spend more.

The popularity of spending on affordable luxuries and the rise of social media and travel influencers have also contributed to airport lounges growing wildly in popularity.

Here’s a rundown of the range of specialty services and venues at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for those willing to pay for them:

PS

The ultimate expression of luxury at the world’s busiest airport is its private terminal for commercial airline travelers, with an eye-watering price of admission. PS opened last year at Hartsfield-Jackson with suites, spa services and a private security screening room, for $1,095 per visit — not including the cost of a flight.

A private suite for up to four travelers costs $4,850, and includes a day bed, private restrooms, shower, spa services, meals and chauffer service in a BMW to or from the aircraft.

And forget needing TSA PreCheck or Clear. PS allows those flying on airlines to skip the security lines at the public terminals at Hartsfield-Jackson, and instead go through private Transportation Security Administration screening.

Centurion Lounge

The Centurion Lounge opened Feb. 14 and is the largest Centurion Lounge in the world, with outdoor terraces, showers, a whiskey bar and a menu curated by Atlanta chef Deborah VanTrece.

It’s one of 14 Centurion lounges at major airports across the United States.

The design of the lounge’s interior was inspired by Atlanta’s reputation as “the city in the forest,” and has as its centerpiece a 50-year-old olive tree transplanted from Florida, surrounded by a light sculpture representing a forest canopy.

A large dining area has two buffets and tables for seating.

For those seeking to get work done, there are side rooms with work stations, booths, a conference table and private rooms to take phone calls.

The Centurion line of airport clubs is open only to AmEx customers who hold certain high-fee credit cards, including the American Express platinum card and Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express card. The AmEx platinum card has an annual fee of $695, while the fee for the Delta Reserve AmEx just went up to $650 annually.

Delta Sky Clubs and other airline clubs

Hartsfield-Jackson has nine Delta Sky Clubs, an American Admirals Club, a United Club and a common-use lounge on international Concourse F called The Club ATL.

The Sky Club on Concourse F has an outdoor deck.

The Sky Club on Concourse B is among the largest in Delta’s network at roughly 25,000 square feet.

Showers, which are useful for international connecting passengers on long journeys, are available at the Sky Clubs on Concourse E and F and The Club ATL.

The lounges generally require a membership, premium class ticket, fee for entry or other special access.

The Club ATL, a common-use club, charges $50 for access and also admits those with a Priority Pass, which comes as a benefit with some credit cards or otherwise costs $99 to $469 annually.

Delta has also announced plans to open premium lounges at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, Los Angeles International and Boston Logan this year.

The premium lounge at JFK will be 38,000 square feet with a brasserie, open kitchens and a wellness area, according to Delta. Delta said it has not yet finalized decisions on who will be able to access the premium lounges.

Sky Club memberships are sold only to elite Medallion-level frequent fliers in Delta’s SkyMiles program. Those who are Medallion frequent fliers can buy a membership for $695.

Others who can enter Sky Clubs are those with Platinum American Express cards with a $695 annual fee or SkyMiles Reserve American Express cards with a $650 annual fee, or who are flying in international business class can also enter Sky Clubs. However, Delta has imposed restrictions that limit entries into Sky Clubs for those who use credit cards for access, in an effort to limit overcrowding.

Minute Suites

Minute Suites offers sleep suites on Concourses B, E and F at Hartsfield-Jackson.

Using Minute Suites does not require a membership: Sleep rooms cost $55 an hour, with showers available for $30 at the Concourse E location and at the B24 location.

Each sleep suite has a daybed, desk and office chair, smart TV, wi-fi and an Alexa smart speaker.