The airport security hustle: Standard vs PreCheck vs Clear

If you’ve traveled through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport during busy periods, you know that security lines can stretch through the terminal with some long waits.
Wondering if it’s worth it to join the TSA PreCheck trusted traveler program or pay for Clear membership? We’re here to help.
This video explains some of the benefits of each of the options to get through security checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson.
We also show how the new Georgia digital ID for PreCheck members works at the checkpoint.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
The Latest