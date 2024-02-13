The Centurion line of airport clubs open only to AmEx customers who hold certain high-fee credit cards, including the American Express platinum card and Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express card. The AmEx platinum card has an annual fee of $695, while the fee for the Delta Reserve AmEx just went up to $650 annually.

There are 13 other Centurion Lounges at major airports across the United States, including at airports in in New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Miami, Charlotte and Las Vegas, as well as a collection of lounges at airports around the world.

The Valentine’s Day 2024 opening comes nearly three years after Hartsfield-Jackson selected American Express to open a Centurion Lounge.

In 2022, American Express disclosed some of its plans for the Atlanta lounge, saying it would have a garden terrace with views of the tarmac, shower suites and private workspaces. It said then that it planned to open the lounge in 2023, but the opening date was delayed.

American Express said then that Hartsfield-Jackson, the world’s busiest airport, is one of the top airports its cardholders travel through.

The club was built on top of the existing roof, according to the website of New South Construction, which worked on the project.

Inside the lounge, “You’ll see how we bring in the local elements of Atlanta here,” including photographs of noted people who live in Atlanta, art from local artisans and a local chef, said Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel. There’s also coffee served inside the lounge from Rev Coffee Roasters in Smyrna.

Centurion joins an array of other premium lounges on the concourses of the Atlanta airport.

Hartsfield-Jackson has nine Delta Sky Clubs, an American Admirals Club, a United Club and a common-use lounge on international Concourse F called The Club ATL.

The Sky Club on Concourse F has an outdoor deck, the Sky Club on Concourse B is among the largest in Delta’s network at 26,000 square feet. Showers, which are useful for international connecting passengers on long journeys, are available at the Sky Clubs on Concourse E and F and The Club ATL.

The lounges generally require a membership, premium class ticket, fee for entry or other special access.

The Centurion Lounge is another option for travelers who have the right AmEx for access and have become frustrated by overcrowded Delta Sky Clubs and increased restrictions on usage of Sky Clubs.

There are also other amenities at Hartsfield-Jackson for travelers willing to pay for privacy or comfort, including Minute Suites locations that rent out sleep rooms for $55 an hour, with showers at some locations for $30.

Last year, a private luxury terminal called PS opened at Hartsfield-Jackson with suites, spa services and a private security screening room, for $1,095 per visit — not including the cost of a flight.