Airport satisfaction declines due to flight cancellations, crowds

Nearly a quarter of travelers said they did not buy any food or beverages at the airport because they were too expensive.

And parking congestion is worse this year — particularly at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The Atlanta airport has embarked on a huge, years-long construction project to shore up the parking decks at the domestic terminal and eventually replace them.

That has reduced the number of available spaces at Hartsfield-Jackson, often causing parking next to the terminal to reach capacity and forcing motorists to reroute to a different parking location. Satisfaction with airport parking lots across North America declined 45 points in the J.D. Power study.

Hartsfield-Jackson also scored lower overall than last year, with 782 out of 1,000 points. But it ranked 7th among the largest airports in the study — above the average and up from 10th place a year ago.

Taylor said Hartsfield-Jackson’s long-term improvement plan and its status as a major hub “has allowed it to weather the COVID recovery better” than most other airports in its category.

The J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study was based on 26,529 surveys of U.S. residents who traveled through an airport during the previous 30 days. The survey was conducted from August 2021 through July 2022.