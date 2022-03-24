Hartsfield-Jackson vendors struggle to hire more workers as travel rebounds

At a career fair in the domestic terminal atrium at the Atlanta airport on Wednesday, about 60 employers were hiring for 3,600 job openings.

Nearly 2,500 job seekers registered for the fair — a bigger turnout than some of the airport’s sparsely-attended job fairs last year.

The lines of job seekers were a positive sign to Mark Sette, talent acquisition manager for Goldbergs Group, which has three locations at Hartsfield-Jackson. With inflation putting pressure on pocketbooks, “I think people have just realized it’s time to return to the job market,” he said.

Still, he said, it’s a challenge to fill positions for cooks, waiters and service staff. Sette said those who got job offers from his company at the career fair could start training as early as the following day.

Many companies have boosted pay to $12-$15 an hour, up from less than $10 an hour before the pandemic, and some are offering signing bonuses — but still struggle to fill positions.

“It’s so hard,” said Alfred Bridges, operating partner for the P.F. Chang’s at Hartsfield-Jackson, which is still on shortened hours until it can get more staff. “Everybody’s short-handed.”

Some workers left the food service business during the pandemic and are not returning.

“We’re still struggling” with staffing,” said HMSHost general manager Kiawanna Patrick. “It’s been our biggest challenge.”