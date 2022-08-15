Delta cites ongoing crew sick calls driving summer flight cancellations

Delta said its pilots missed 19,985 days due to sickness in May 2022, 45% higher than in May 2019. In June 2022, the airline’s pilots missed 13,748 days in June 2022, 50% higher than in June 2019. It said its flight attendants missed 43,908 days due to sickness in May, 23% more than in May 2019.

The FAA agreed “for a brief period in the summer of 2022, these pandemic effects constituted a highly unusual and unpredictable condition beyond Delta’s control.”

The agency on Friday agreed to partially waive the slot usage requirements for Delta in New York and D.C. through Sept. 5, 2022. It said its preference is “for Delta to reduce flights for sale to minimize disruptive, close-in cancellations.”

In a statement, Delta said it has worked this summer to restore its operational reliability. It said the FAA’s slot relief at New York and Washington, DC airports will allow it to improve service reliability “with minimal impact to customers.”

Delta had already in May cut 100 flights a day from its flight schedule for July 1 through Aug. 7, citing COVID-19 case rates driving unexpected absences, combined with the effects of weather and air traffic control delays. The slot use waiver indicates Delta’s staffing issues have continued.

“FAA acknowledges COVID-19 continues to complicate crew and staff level forecasting, especially when coupled with pandemic-driven workforce practice changes that have disrupted planning models,” the agency said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that people who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate for at least five days, down from 10 days after Delta CEO Ed Bastian last year advocating for the reduction.

But the U.S. Department of Transportation, the FAA’s parent agency, also said it is concerned that this partial grant of Delta’s request could lead to close-in cancellations of summer travel plans for consumers “at a time where limited availability exists on alternative flights.”

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with airline executives earlier this summer to ask Delta and other airlines to ensure they can reliably operate their flights. The DOT said it has been “closely monitoring” the significant increase in cancellations, delays and “challenges with customer service.”

The agency is requiring Delta to offer passengers the choice of a refund or rebooking — including on another carrier as needed — for canceled flights covered by the waiver through Sept. 5 at JFK, LaGuardia and Reagan airports.