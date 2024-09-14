Apparent aunt of Ga. school shooting suspect called dispatch: ‘I’m just worried it was him’

“Hey, um, my mom just texted me and said that my nephew texted his mom and dad this morning and told them that he was really sorry and he goes to the high school, Apalachee,” said the woman who began to break down on the phone.

The caller gave the dispatcher her name, but only her first name, Annie, could be heard on the version of the recording that was made public Friday.

Gray’s aunt, Annie Polhamus Brown, who has said she lives in Florida, has spoken publicly to national press outlets about her nephew. Brown previously told The Washington Post that her sister, Marcee Gray, who is Colt’s mother, called the school about 30 minutes before the shooting with concerns about her son.

Four people were killed in the shooting. The victims were identified as students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, and two adults: assistant football coach Richard “Ricky” Aspinwall, 39, and math teacher Cristina Irimie, 53. Nine others were also injured in the shooting, according to investigators.

Colt Gray, 14, a ninth-grader at Apalachee, was arrested at the school and is being held in a state juvenile facility. He faces four counts of murder as well as other charges. The teen allegedly rode the school bus that morning and took the assault-style rifle into the school concealed in his backpack, according to new details released by the GBI.

Gray also was allegedly found with a knife in his possession and had a spotty school attendance record in the weeks prior to the Sept. 4 shooting, according to the GBI.

The woman calling Barrow County communications after the shooting, who said she was in Florida, told the dispatcher that her sister and Colt’s father had received worrisome texts from the boy earlier that morning.

“My mom just called me and said that Colt texted his mom, my sister, and his dad that he was sorry, and they called the school and told the counselor to go get him immediately, and then she said she saw that there had been a shooting and I’m just worried it was him,” the caller said.

The dispatcher told the woman that that they would have someone get in contact with her. The woman also gave her sister’s name and phone number. The recording identifies her sister as Marcee, but the rest of the name can’t be heard on the recording that has been partially redacted.

Colt Gray had previously been investigated in 2023 by local and federal law enforcement for allegedly threatening a school shooting but was not charged in that case.

In the days after the shooting, his father, Colin Gray, was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children in connection to the Apalachee school shooting. Those charges “stem from Mr. Gray knowingly allowing his son, Colt, to possess a weapon,” GBI Director Chris Hosey has said.