School shooting: Suspect’s father provided gun knowing son was a threat, warrants say

Colin Gray, father of Colt Gray, enters for his first appearance before Barrow County Superior Court Judge Currie Mingledorff at Barrow County Courthouse Superior Court, Friday, September 6, 2024, in Winder. The 14-year-old Colt Gray accused of fatally shooting two teachers and two students this week at Apalachee High School and his father made their first appearances in court Friday. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

By
15 minutes ago

Colin Gray, father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray, provided his son a gun “with knowledge that he was a threat to himself and others,” arrest warrants allege.

Colin Gray, 54, was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children on Sept. 5, a day after four people were shot to death and nine injured.

“These charges stem from Mr. Gray knowingly allowing his son, Colt, to possess a weapon,” GBI Director Chris Hosey said during a Sept. 5 news conference.

Warrants obtained Monday indicate Colin Gray was charged with two counts of second-degree murder relating to the death of students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, both 14. He faces the involuntary manslaughter counts stemming from the deaths of teachers, Ricky Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie, and the two students.

Colin Gray’s prosecution is believed to be the first of its kind in Georgia and only the second nationally, after the parents of a Michigan school shooter were convicted of involuntary manslaughter. They were sentenced in April to at least 10 years in prison. In both cases, the parents were accused of ignoring warning signs that their children could be capable of violence and allowing the children access to guns.

Colin Gray appeared in court Friday morning, following a hearing for his son, in which he swayed back and forth in his seat while the judge read him procedural proceedings. Judge Currie Mingledorff said he could be sentenced to up to 180 years in prison for charges authorities say are “directly connected with the actions of his son” in the massacre at Apalachee High School.

Gray is being held at the Barrow County Jail after being arrested on Thursday September 5. His attorneys did not enter a plea or requested bond.

- Rosie Manins and Charles Minshew contributed to this article.

