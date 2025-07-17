17-year-old Georgia girl charged with murdering her parents

Calling it a “horrific” case, authorities announced Tuesday the arrest of a 17-year-old girl in the fatal shooting of her mother and stepfather in Carrollton five months ago.
The teenager was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the deaths of Kristin and James Brock, officials said during a news conference.
The investigation had been active since the couple were shot to death in February. Authorities said the killings were a “shock” to the community.
“We don’t know what goes through the mind of a child who wants to harm their parents,” Carroll County Communications Director Ashley Hulsey said.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not naming the teen since she is a minor.
The couple’s younger daughter, who is now 6, made the horrifying discovery, Kristin Brock’s father, Dennis Nolan, previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She then alerted the older child, who called 911 around 7:30 a.m.
The 6-year-old is now staying with family.
“This whole thing is, is just incredible that someone would do this,” Nolan told the AJC. “I have no idea what would ever prompt anyone to do this. It’s just a cold-blooded act.”
