17-year-old Georgia girl charged with murdering her parents

Calling it a “horrific” case, authorities announced Tuesday the arrest of a 17-year-old girl in the fatal shooting of her mother and stepfather in Carrollton five months ago.

The teenager was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the deaths of Kristin and James Brock, officials said during a news conference.

The investigation had been active since the couple were shot to death in February. Authorities said the killings were a “shock” to the community.