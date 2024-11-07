A.M. ATL: The Varsity (sort of) sells out

Morning, y’all! Expect temperatures in the mid-70s and a small chance of rain today.

News wise, we’ve got the latest on today’s funeral for Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus, Georgia football’s Carson Beck conundrum and, of course, the presidential election.

But first: something a little less serious.

WANT AN APARTMENT WITH THAT?

Seeger Gray/AJC Seeger Gray/AJC

We used to be a proper city.

We used to tear down historic buildings to make way for parking lots. Or Margaritavilles.

But now?

Now even the Varsity, our oldest port of call for chili dogs and acid reflux, is selling us out in the name of “progress.”

My AJC colleague Zachary Hansen reports that the century-old North Avenue eatery is forging ahead with plans to sell 2 acres of its adjoining property.

Those lovely empty lots next door? They may soon be home to a swank new tower with hundreds of apartments aimed at college students.

The development firm, Landmark Properties, described things like this: “While still in the design phase, preliminary plans include top-of-the-line amenities such as an expansive pool deck with a resort-style pool and jumbotrons, an oversize fitness center, sports simulator, sauna, extensive study space and sky lounges.”

Ugh.

Courtesy/Landmark Properties Courtesy/Landmark Properties

When did we become this city?

One that, say, builds a whole bunch of cool stuff in a dark, dusty underground railroad corridor? One that has the audacity to even try and cap an interstate with a park?

In Midtown, the Varsity’s new venture is just the latest example.

One might mark the decline’s start with the construction of Atlantic Station. Or with the Cheetah, Spring Street’s most iconic adult establishment, agreeing to take down its big rotating sign.

Next thing you know, folks are adding all kinds of sparkly things to the skyline. Corporate headquarters. Science-y tech places.

The local newspaper may even want to move in.

Pray for us all.

KAMALA CONCEDES

Jacquelyn Martin/AP Jacquelyn Martin/AP

In an emotional concession speech at Howard University (video here), Vice President Kamala Harris urged supporters to accept the results of Tuesday’s election but continue fighting for a better world.

“Sometimes the fight takes a while,” she told the crowd in Washington, D.C. “That doesn’t mean we won’t win.”

WHAT IT ALL MEANS

So what does Donald Trump’s election mean? The federal criminal cases against him will likely go bye-bye, while Fulton County’s prosecution could still proceed — but probably only against defendants who aren’t the president-elect.

And policy wise?

Economists say Trump’s plans for things like tariffs, mass deportations and deregulation are a mixed bag, in terms of immediate economic impacts.

are a mixed bag, in terms of immediate economic impacts. Trump could also slow global efforts to battle climate change and loosen environmental protections. But Georgia’s status as an electric vehicle hub seems a little more secure.

A SOMBER SEND-OFF

The public is invited to today’s funeral for Home Depot co-founder and Atlanta philanthropist Bernie Marcus. It’s scheduled for 1 p.m. at The Temple on Peachtree Street in Midtown.

Arthur Blank is among those expected to speak.

CAPITOL COMMOTION

John Spink/AJC John Spink/AJC

Construction crews struck a main gas line near the Georgia state Capitol on Wednesday morning, triggering evacuations, road closures and MARTA issues.

It was 4 p.m. before gas company crews gave the all clear. Repairs continue.

COURT WATCH

» A judge set a January trial date for former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson, who’s accused of hindering the police investigation into jogger Ahmaud Arbery’s 2020 killing.

» A federal jury convicted a former doctor at Atlanta’s VA Medical Center on charges tied to groping a female patient during examinations.

FEAST AND FAMINE

Hyosub Shin/AJC Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck’s 11 interceptions this season are just about the most in college football. And as the third-ranked Bulldogs prepare to take on Ole Miss on Saturday, columnist Mark Bradley can’t help but wonder: are they winning because of Beck, or despite of him?

The answer may be yes, on both accounts.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets, meanwhile, are trying to figure out how to contain Cam Ward, Miami’s Heisman-contending quarterback, this weekend.

The Yellow Jackets, meanwhile, are trying to figure out how to contain Cam Ward, Miami’s Heisman-contending quarterback, this weekend. Hawks: Rookie Zaccharie Risacher’s 33 points(!) powered a 121-116 home win over the Knicks.

FIND TIME TO PLAY!

A fun new art installation in downtown Atlanta’s Woodruff Park involves big ol’ spinning tops that kids (and adults!) can play on. It officially opens later today with a Dia de los Muertos-themed party.

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Embattled Cobb Superior Court clerk cruises to reelection

» $560M town center project in Johns Creek secures construction financing

» Issa Rae speaking with students at Georgia State today

» The Lineup: 5 upcoming Black culture events

ON THIS DATE

Nov. 7, 1919

The Old Stag hotel at Peachtree and Walton streets in downtown Atlanta caught fire, killing at least two people.

And The Atlanta Constitution picked a really weird time to be creepy: “A few minutes after the blaze broke out the windows were crowded with frightened guests, the majority of them young and good-looking women.”

File photo File photo

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Ben Gray for the AJC Ben Gray for the AJC

AJC contributor Ben Gray captured Spelman College senior Simone Morales and Morehouse College senior Jordan Phillips as they discussed Kamala Harris’ election loss at the latter school’s African American Hall of Fame.

ONE MORE THING

Sad news, you guys: Rachael Gunn (or “Raygun,” the Australian breaker whose ... awesome moves caused a stir at the Paris Olympics) says she’s retiring from competition.

Put on your best green jumpsuit and do a kangaroo hop or two in her honor today, would ya?

Until next time.