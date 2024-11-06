Gas leak in downtown Atlanta prompts evacuations at Georgia State Capitol

A Wednesday morning gas leak in downtown Atlanta prompted evacuations at the Georgia State Capitol.
Atlanta Fire Rescue Department spokesperson Anare Holmes said a crew struck a main gas line at Piedmont Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, bordering the Capitol’s northeast side.
Fire crews are taking readings of the air quality and monitoring impacted areas, he said.
Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between Piedmont Avenue and Washington Street SW has been shut down, as well as the area around Courtland Street SE and Decatur Street SE.
There have been no injuries as of 10 a.m., he added.
— This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
