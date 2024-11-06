Breaking: Gas leak in downtown Atlanta prompts evacuations at Georgia State Capitol
Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Gas leak in downtown Atlanta prompts evacuations at Georgia State Capitol

The area near Piedmont Avenue and MLK Jr. Drive has been shut down as crews respond.
Crew takes gas readings at the Georgia State Capitol Wednesday morning after a gas leak.

John Spink

John Spink

Crew takes gas readings at the Georgia State Capitol before a Wednesday morning evacuation. (John Spink)
By
15 minutes ago

A Wednesday morning gas leak in downtown Atlanta prompted evacuations at the Georgia State Capitol.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department spokesperson Anare Holmes said a crew struck a main gas line at Piedmont Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, bordering the Capitol’s northeast side.

Fire crews are taking readings of the air quality and monitoring impacted areas, he said.

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between Piedmont Avenue and Washington Street SW has been shut down, as well as the area around Courtland Street SE and Decatur Street SE.

There have been no injuries as of 10 a.m., he added.

— This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

About the Author

Follow Ashley Ahn on twitter

Ashley Ahn is a reporter on the breaking news team for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

1 shot at West End MARTA station in Atlanta
Placeholder Image

John Spink/AJC

Feel like Atlanta’s October has been exceptionally dry? You’d be right
Placeholder Image

AP

Georgia judge rejects GOP lawsuit trying to block counties from accepting hand-returned...
Placeholder Image

Henri Hollis

Fulton deputy injured during off-duty job at Atlanta liquor store
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Ben Hendren

Transit expansion appears to fail in Cobb and Gwinnett counties
Sheriffs across metro Atlanta on track to win second terms
Atlanta citywide council race likely headed to a runoff
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring