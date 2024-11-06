Breaking: Gas leak in downtown Atlanta prompts evacuations at Georgia State Capitol
Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Atlanta VA doctor found guilty of sexually abusing patient

A federal jury has found an Atlanta VA doctor guilty of sexually abusing a patient. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com

A federal jury has found an Atlanta VA doctor guilty of sexually abusing a patient. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com
By
47 minutes ago

A federal jury has found an Atlanta VA Medical Center doctor guilty of groping a female patient during exams between 2019 and 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Dr. Rajesh Motibhai Patel, 69, of Lilburn, was convicted Tuesday of violating a patient’s constitutional right to bodily integrity while acting under color of law and for engaging in unwanted sexual contact, the justice department said.

He had previously been indicted on charges of sexually assaulting four of his female patients during routine exams but was acquitted of charges related to three victims.

ExploreFeds allege Atlanta VA doctor sexually abused patients

“Dr. Patel violated the cardinal rule of a physician to do no harm to patients under his care,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement. “Veterans who consulted him for treatment, like the victim in this case, trusted Dr. Patel, and he violated that trust.”

“His conviction hopefully provides a measure of healing for those impacted by his crimes,” Buchanan added.

Patel will be sentenced Feb. 20. He was a primary care physician at the veterans affairs medical center in Decatur.

“VA employees are entrusted with keeping our nation’s veterans safe while receiving care,” said Michael J. Missal, inspector general for the Department of Veterans Affairs, in a statement. “Acts of violence against veterans in VA facilities are reprehensible and shatters that trust. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold anyone who would commit these crimes accountable.”

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

New York State Police suspend a trooper while investigating his account of being shot and...
A Virginia jury acquits an ex-CIA recruit in an assault case that led to sexual...
Placeholder Image

AP

Jury chooses life in prison for man who killed 2 from Vietnam in Las Vegas hotel room in...
Placeholder Image

Contributed

Case dropped against Clark Atlanta student wrongly identified in shooting
The Latest
Placeholder Image

NewsChopper2

Officials identify 18-year-old killed in shooting near AU Center, gas station26m ago
Griffin day care owner gets 20 years in prison after child cruelty conviction
Gwinnett releases video detailing shootout in jail parking lot
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring