Atlanta VA doctor found guilty of sexually abusing patient

A federal jury has found an Atlanta VA Medical Center doctor guilty of groping a female patient during exams between 2019 and 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Dr. Rajesh Motibhai Patel, 69, of Lilburn, was convicted Tuesday of violating a patient’s constitutional right to bodily integrity while acting under color of law and for engaging in unwanted sexual contact, the justice department said.

He had previously been indicted on charges of sexually assaulting four of his female patients during routine exams but was acquitted of charges related to three victims.