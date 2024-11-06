Playful art installation launches in Woodruff Park with Dia de Muertos party

“Los Trompos” was crafted by Mexican artists Esrawe + Cadena in collaboration with Creos. Esrawe is a furniture and interior designer, architect, academic and entrepreneur, living and working in Mexico City. Cadena is the owner and creative director of Cadena Concepts, a firm passionate about innovative design. Together, the duo has collaborated on artistic projects for more than 25 years.

Creos is a Quebec-based family business that dubs itself a “destination maker.” Creos works with artists, cities and organizations to manage and build interactive installations in public spaces around the globe.

“They are not just beautiful objects. Even if they are, that was not our intention,” Cadena said. “It’s really about how pieces come alive when people use them. I think this is what really moved Hector and I to start incorporating design to create pieces that can move, pieces that can become cocoons, pieces to be playful. And, of course, there is a connection between our Latin American roots, not only in color, but also in how we live life — making fun of life, enjoying life.”

This is the second time “Los Trompos” has been in Atlanta. The artwork was first installed on the Woodruff Arts Center’s Carroll Slater Sifly Piazza in 2015. Since then, Cadena said, the exhibit has traveled to 17 destinations in Europe and across the U.S.

Now the tops have spun their way back to Atlanta for a second time, this time in Woodruff Park, where they will be welcomed as the second installation in the Art in the Park series.

Art in the Park is a yearlong, immersive art experience featuring a rotating roster of both local and international artists. The series is presented by the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District and Arts & Entertainment Atlanta. A&E Atlanta is an initiative that leverages revenue from commercial advertising to fund arts programming in downtown Atlanta.

“With ‘Los Trompos,’ we are thrilled to bring a piece of Mexican culture to Woodruff Park, creating a space where art, tradition and community come together in celebration,” Nancy Zintak, vice president of communications and engagement at Central Atlanta Progress, said in a press release. “Events like this foster a dynamic, inclusive downtown environment.”

Los Trompos, a creation by Esrawe + Cadena © Creos Los Trompos, a creation by Esrawe + Cadena © Creos

“We have found that in all cultures we are very much similar in a way, in that we are all in the search of connections,” Cadena said. “We are in the search of laughter. We are all in the search of understanding ourselves and understanding that we are part of something larger. And that begins with community. … Design can create deep connections. … You can really build a link with the community.”

IF YOU GO

“Los Trompos” art installation launch and Dia de Muertos celebration

The launch party for “Los Trompos” and Dia de Muertos celebration is free and open to the public. Mexican street food and drinks will be available for purchase. The party will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday in Woodruff Park. Through November, “Los Trompos” will be open during park hours, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., at 91 Peachtree St. NW. For more information on Art in the Park and other upcoming downtown events, visit AtlantaDowntown.com.