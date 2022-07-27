Kemp: Google’s new Midtown office is ‘crown jewel’ of city’s tech surge

Google first expanded into Georgia’s northern suburbs in 2001 with fewer than a dozen employees. Five years later, the tech giant moved to Midtown, two blocks away from the new high-rise.

More than 1,000 Google employees currently work in Georgia, although the company declined to provide a specific number who work out of the new tower. In addition to the two Midtown offices, Google has a data center in Douglas County.

“We’re expanding significantly,” said Matthew Pritchard, a Google Atlanta co-site lead. “We didn’t just show up in this town yesterday. We’ve been here for 21 years.”

In the new modern office space, decorative peaches dangled on strings running from the floor to the ceiling at a gathering space. Megaphones dangled from the ceiling among cafeteria light fixtures to pay homage to the city’s history of protests and civil rights.

“Let’s make this a love letter for the city of Atlanta,” Pritchard said of the office’s design.

The lobby, themed after the city’s well-known music scene, is centered around a large heart-shaped decoration that features lights which will ebb and flow based on the loudness of the room.

Companies flock to Midtown

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s upheaval of the office market, Midtown has experienced an influx of companies, especially in the tech space, setting up shop in the city.

Cisco, Microsoft, Mailchimp and Airbnb are just a few companies that joined Google in announcing new office relocations in Midtown over the past few years. Companies outside of tech, such as Norfolk Southern, Anthem and Visa, are also moving workers inside the city.

Metro Atlanta’s office market is experiencing a rebound following the COVID shutdown. According to Cushman & Wakefield, the state is on pace to have more than 8 million square feet of leased office space for the second year in a row. While that still lags behind the 9.5 million square feet of office space leased in 2019, it’s a significant bump after 2020 dipped to just 7 million square feet.

CBRE’s second-quarter analysis of the Atlanta office market was similarly optimistic, saying the variety of companies expanding in the city adds resilience.

Kemp said he expects the growth to continue and he wants to preserve Georgia’s pro-business status, using the recent corporate investment as ammunition against his political opponents.

“We’re prepared in our state to battle a lot of really disastrous policy decisions that we’re seeing in Washington, D.C., that have caused incredible gas prices, 40-year high inflation and other things,” he said. “We’re positioned as a state because we’ve been open, our revenues are good and we’re growing… no matter what happens over the next two or three years, we’ve got a lot of investment and a lot of growth.”