The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend Nov. 7 - 13

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday UATL publishes a curated list of Black culture event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening week to week.

Following the election there are several ways to decompress this week, including the opening night of an exhibition from one of Atlanta’s most storied photographers, a wine festival, and one of Hollywood’s most influential Black women visiting the city to talk about contracts work in the entertainment business.

Issa Rae at GSU

Georgia State Professor and Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory is hosting a live conversation with the co-creator and star of HBO’s “Insecure.” Claim a seat while they’re still available to hear Ivory discuss the legal side of the entertainment business with the talented Hollywood figure.

6:30 - 8 p.m. Nov. 7. Rialto Center for the Arts, 80 Forsyth Street NW, Atlanta. 404-413-9849. GSU.Qualtrics.com

Forever I Love Atlanta

Hit the opening of photographer Shannon McCollum’s new photography exhibition which promises classic snapshots from Atlanta’s golden era of hip-hop, including images of Goodie Mob, Outkast, Lil’ Jon, Pastor Troy and more.

6 - 9:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338. Callanwolde.org

Decatur Wine Festival

If you could use a glass of wine you’ll have four hours to sample more than 350 options at 70 tasting tables this weekend in downtown Decatur.

12:30 - 4:30 p.m. Nov. 9. Decatur Square, 101 East Court Square, Decatur. Freshtix.com

Counterpoint

Hosted by the recently launched membership club The Tenth, Counterpoint is a series of salon-style conversational events in which Atlanta Symphony Orchestra concerts are preceded by discussions with influential Atlanta figures in arts and culture. For the first event, Atlanta deejay Salah Ananse will speak at 1 p.m., followed by a performance of classic Mozart music. Brunch is also included with admission.

3 p.m. Nov 10. Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800. ASO.org

Doechii: Alligator Bites Never Heal

This native of Tampa, Florida, is one of the buzziest and most talented rap artists alive — female or otherwise. See her performing songs from her latest mixtape.

8 p.m. Nov. 13. The Loft at Center Stage, 1374 West Peachtree Street, Atlanta. 404-885-1365. Centerstage-Atlanta.com

