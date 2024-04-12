A.M. ATL: The Atlanta-Fulton animal control fiasco

Morning, y’all, and a hearty TGIF. Your weekend forecast looks pretty stellar: sunny with high temperatures increasing to the low-80s by Sunday.

Today’s newsletter dives into the latest on Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ potential prosecution, Victor Hill jumping back into politics and the death of O.J. Simpson. Plus, a look at festivals and restaurant patios perfect for springtime enjoyment.

Also of note: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens finally announced the planned locations of three new MARTA stations he alluded to last month: Krog Street/Hulsey Yard, Joseph E. Boone and Armour Yards. They join the one previously announced along the Beltline’s Westside Trail.

Check out the map in the story and let me know what you think. But first: Let’s talk about politicians telling each other to shut up.

***

ANIMAL UPROAR

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

It’s been a week now since Fulton County cut off animal control services to the city of Atlanta and its half a million residents.

And the odds of a quick resolution ain’t looking great.

In case you missed it: Fulton handles animal control for the county’s cities, who pay for the convenience. The county recently asked for more money, citing more operating costs. Fourteen municipalities agreed. The biggest one did not.

As of April 5, Fulton isn’t responding to Atlanta residents’ calls for animal-related help.

The rub: County officials say lengthy back-and-forths with the city failed to produce a binding intergovernmental agreement. Atlanta appears to be playing hardball, unwilling to part with the requested $6.8 million per year — nearly twice what it previously paid.

During negotiations, the city reportedly claimed the county owes it $5.7 million in old water bills. One Fulton official called that a “smokescreen.” Staffers said the claim dates back 40 years.

“Shut up!”: As the issue drags on, things grow testy. Fulton Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. (who wants to immediately restore Atlanta services) told Khadijah Abdur-Rahman to shut up during a recent meeting.

Abdur-Rahman’s response: “Make me!” Arrington left.

What it means for you: Fulton officials say they’ve continued accepting dogs dropped off at the county shelter by Atlanta residents. But they’re redirecting folks who request other services.

Atlanta urges residents to call 311, the city’s general customer service line, to report animal issues.

It’s not clear what happens from there. Or from here.

Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts said he hopes to resolve the water bill issue “in the next couple weeks.”

***

MOVING FORWARD

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia, will lead the investigation into Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and his alleged role in Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Jones, a state senator at the time, was among the group of 16 GOP officials who cast “alternate” Electoral College votes for Trump.

Nearly two years ago, a judge disqualified Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from prosecuting Jones because she hosted a fundraiser for his political opponent.

Read more about Skandalakis here.

***

CRUSH THE CRUSH?

Over on Tybee Island, local officials are preparing to crack down on next week’s edition of Orange Crush, the annual spring break party for HBCU students.

But event leaders say authorities are painting with too broad a brush after last year’s festivities brought property damage and violence along with them.

***

BATMAN BUTTS IN

Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill is out of federal prison and hoping to influence the race for his replacement — by repeatedly criticizing his former protege, current Sheriff Levon Allen.

***

ADIEU, APARTMENTS

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

Demolition crews recently started tearing down The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments, the complex near Cheshire Bridge Road that went up in flames last November — reportedly as the result of a rooftop fireworks incident.

Busy Lavista Road is scheduled to reopen in front of the complex by Monday.

***

SIMPSON DEAD AT 76

O.J. Simpson, the football superstar whose murder trial captivated and infuriated 1990s America, died in Las Vegas. His family said he battled cancer.

» Atlanta fans witnessed O.J. Simpson’s final NFL game

***

MEASLES, HUH?

U.S. measles cases are way up this year, according to the CDC. Fewer parents are choosing to vaccinate their children against the potentially dangerous but very preventable disease.

» Georgia DPH confirms third measles case this year

***

AN EARLY LEAD

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Bryson DeChambeau leads at 7-under after Thursday’s rain-delayed start to the Masters. Scottie Scheffler trails by one stroke.

Perhaps more importantly, the AJC’s Steve Hummer scored a coveted garden gnome.

More sports highlights:

Starting pitcher Allan Winans caught some tough breaks early and the Braves fell to the Mets, 16-4.

The Hawks will start next week’s postseason play-in series against the Bulls without Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu.

Georgia football’s annual G-Day scrimmage is set for 1 p.m. Saturday. You can watch on ESPN+.

***

AL FRESCO OPTIONS

It’s shaping up to be a lovely weekend, weather-wise. What better time to get outside?

Check out one of these new restaurant patios, from Chastain Park and the Beltline to the roof of a Gwinnett County hotel.

The festival scene also offers plenty this weekend, including the 88th Atlanta Dogwood Festival (which starts today at Piedmont Park) and tomorrow’s “Spring to Life” festival at Oakland Cemetery.

***

***

ON THIS DATE

April 12, 1982

A man reportedly trying to destroy records ahead of his looming burglary trial broke into the 157-year-old Fayette County courthouse after hours — then set it on fire with gasoline and Molotov cocktails.

Authorities caught Charles Edward Harris and his accomplice almost immediately afterward, but the blaze destroyed the courthouse’s upper floor, roof and clock tower. It was renovated before county officials deemed it too small for the growing community and built a new annex.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

AJC contributor Ben Hendren captured police officers from multiple metro Atlanta agencies bidding farewell to Roswell Police K-9 Edo, who died last week after a sudden cancer diagnosis.

***

ONE MORE THING

Before we go, check out this charming story about three generations of women from the same family attending Spelman College: “We’re constantly grateful for Spelman, and it’s not just on one day.”

***

Until next time.