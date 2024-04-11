BreakingNews
Judge rules in favor of Georgia voter citizenship requirements
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks will play without Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu in Play-In Tournament

Los Angeles Lakers forward Christian Wood (35) attempts a shot against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17), Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13), and Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the first half at State Farm Arena, Tuesday, January 30, 2024, in Atlanta. The Hawks won 138-122. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Los Angeles Lakers forward Christian Wood (35) attempts a shot against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17), Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13), and Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the first half at State Farm Arena, Tuesday, January 30, 2024, in Atlanta. The Hawks won 138-122. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)
By
31 minutes ago

The Hawks will have to take on the Bulls on Wednesday in their first game in the NBA Play-In Tournament without two key pieces of their rotation. The team provided injury updates on forward Jalen Johnson and center Onyeka Okongwu, and both players will miss significant time.

Johnson exited Tuesday’s game against the Heat in the third quarter with a right ankle sprain. He had an MRI on Wednesday at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, and doctors diagnosed him with a Grade 2 lateral ankle sprain. He will be re-evaluated in approximately three weeks.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

This is the third time in the past month that an ankle sprain has sidelined Johnson. He initially sprained his right ankle in the team’s game against the Cavaliers on March 8 before he returned after a three-game absence.

He sprained the same ankle March 18, which forced him to miss six games.

Johnson, 22, missed 14 games earlier this season with a left distal radius fracture, from Nov. 25 to Dec. 26.

This season he has averaged 16 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists in 55 games.

Okongwu, 23, has missed 22 games with a left big toe sprain, which first sidelined him Feb. 14 before the All-Star break. He had a non-surgical procedure Tuesday at the Southern California Orthopedic Institute. The procedure addressed ongoing inflammation in his left big toe. He will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks.

Okongwu has averaged 10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 55 games this season.

The Hawks have clinched at least the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference and sit 1.5 games behind the Bulls after four consecutive losses. They likely will play their matchup in the Play-In Tournament at the Bulls.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

State prosecutor to investigate Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in Trump Georgia case

Credit: John Spink/AJC

BREAKING
Judge rules in favor of Georgia voter citizenship requirements
6m ago

Credit: AP

O.J. Simpson, fallen football hero acquitted of murder charges, dies at 76
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Three generations of Spelman women celebrate tradition and sisterhood

Credit: Ben Gray

Three generations of Spelman women celebrate tradition and sisterhood

Credit: Ben Gray

‘Shut up!’ ‘Make me!’ Commissioners squabble during animal control debate
The Latest

Trae Young returns but Hawks lose to Hornets
Hawks guard Trae Young set to return Wednesday night versus Hornets
Hawks fight back but loseto Heat in double overtime
Featured

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
Across the US, awe unites during the darkness of a total solar eclipse
‘Skip it!’ A fun early-week Masters tradition remains alive and well