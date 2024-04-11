Looking for something to do this weekend in Atlanta? The Atlanta Dogwood Festival is returning to the city for its 88th year with plenty of art, music and kids’ activities. Or if you’re into Lego, have fun at Brick Fest Live and see more than a million bricks on display, engage with hands-on attractions and more.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Spring to Life Family Festival

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Free. Oakland Cemetery, 248 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-688-2107.

Celebrate spring with a plant sale, gardens tour, pollinator gardening talk, history of black gardens presentation, crafts, games, a vendor market and more.

Atlanta Dogwood Festival

Noon-9 p.m. Friday, April 12, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, April 13 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Free admission with $5 minimum donation suggested. Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Dr. NE, Atlanta. 404-827-8663.

Head out to the 88th annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival for a Fine Artist Market, a Kids Village, music and more.

“Mozart’s Don Giovanni: A Rock Opera”

Continuing 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13 and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, plus additional dates. $27 and up. 7 Stages Theatre, 1105 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-523-7647.

Listen to a contemporary adaptation of Mozart’s classic opera “Don Giovanni.” The show reflects today’s perspectives on gender and morality while keeping the essential storyline.

Cobb

Taste of Mableton

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Free admission. Mable House Complex, 5239 Floyd Road SW, Mableton.

Indulge in foods, listen to music, participate in a scavenger hunt, stop by a family fun zone and more at Taste of Mableton.

Downtown Kennesaw Walking Tour

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13. $30-$40. Behind Kennesaw City Hall, 2529 J.O. Stephenson Ave., Kennesaw.

Take a walking tour to learn about how Kennesaw has grown and changed during its nearly 200-year history.

Brick Fest Live

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 13 and 10 a.m.-4 pm. Sunday, April 14. $16.99-$34.99, free for children 2 and under. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta.

See over a million bricks on display and ready to play, buy hard-to-find merchandise, engage with hands-on attractions and more.

DeKalb

Sip Brookhaven

3 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 13. $35 through April 12, $50 day-of and at the door. The Quad at Oglethorpe University, 4484 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta.

Wear garden party attire and head to Sip Brookhaven for boutique wines, craft cocktails, light bites and live music.

Amplify Decatur Music Festival

3 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, April 13. $75-$275. Decatur Square, 101 East Court Square, Decatur.

Hear music from Melissa Etheridge, Dawes, Blind Boys of Alabama and Run Katie Run at the Amplify Decatur Music Festival. All proceeds will go to Decatur Cooperative Ministry and the Decatur Education Foundation.

Backyard Campout

4 p.m. Saturday, April 13-9 a.m. Sunday, April 14. $45. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Dr., Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Bring your tent for a night under the stars, take a night hike, and enjoy a warm fireplace and s’mores.

North Fulton

North Fulton Expo Special Needs and Fun Day

1 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Free, registration required. East Roswell Recreation Center, 9000 Fouts Road, Roswell. 770-641-3950.

Learn about community partnerships and services for people who have special needs and then enjoy games and activities for all ages.

Daffodil Days

11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Free admission. City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Dr., Johns Creek. 678-512-3203.

Visit a market with over 100 vendors consisting of kids from ages 5-17, stop by food trucks, listen to a live DJ and let the kids participate in activities designed for them.

Alpharetta Garden Club Plant Sale

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 13 and noon-3 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Mansell House and Gardens, 1835 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta.

Buy some plants to spruce up your spring garden at a sale sponsored by the Alpharetta Garden Club.

Gwinnett

Suwanee Arts Festival

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, April 13 and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Suwanee Arts Center 3930 Charleston Market St. NW, Suwanee. 678-878-2818.

Attend the Suwanee Arts Festival to see a variety of high-quality art in various media, live artist demonstrations and entertainment, a Pet Piazza area and sample some international cuisine.

Monkey Wrench Brewing 5K

8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13. $40 5K, $25 fun run. Monkey Wrench Brewing, 3425 Martin Farm Road, Suwanee. 678-521-2142.

Run along a scenic creekside path, support Annandale Village and enjoy live music and food at the post-race party.

“The Wedding Singer”

8 p.m. Friday, April 12, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13 and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14. $25.50-$168.50. The Eagle Theatre, 5029 West Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-945-6929.

Watch a performance of “The Wedding Singer,” a romantic musical based on the hit Adam Sandler movie.