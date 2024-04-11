BREAKING: Mayor Dickens announces locations of new MARTA stations

“Our city’s transportation landscape is dynamic, mirroring the diverse growth and evolution of Atlanta’s neighborhoods. Both legacy and emerging communities have immediate transportation needs that deserve effective solutions,” Dickens said in a statement.

“It is imperative that our transportation investments are strategically and equitably deployed to increase ridership on MARTA’s heavy rail network and bus system fostering a more connected and unified Atlanta,” he said.

The three-page administrative order gives insight into how the new stations will link together MARTA’s existing infrastructure and also includes plans for a new bus rapid transit route between Ponce City Market and Bowen Homes.

Debate around whether the city should move forward with long-standing plans to install rail along the city’s iconic Beltline trail ramped up ahead of the mayor’s State of the City address. Rumors swirled as to if Dickens would scrap or back the idea of mass transit along the pedestrian corridor.

MARTA officials told Atlanta City Council members in March that the new infill stations aren’t going to replace plans to extend the eastside streetcar — a project that’s seen as the first step in plans to install light rail along the Beltline.

The administrative order doesn’t shed much light on whether or not rail plans will continue but does directly call for continued conversation around the idea.

“I am hereby directing the (chief operating officer) to work in partnership with the Atlanta Beltline, Inc. to engage MARTA to develop a plan for mobility and transit options on the entirety of the Beltline,” the order says.

