Roswell police memorialize K-9 after cancer diagnosis

Roswell police officer Peter MacDonald said his world stopped when he went to the crematorium last Friday.

“I’ve been a part of processions before for fallen police officers and police dogs, and I don’t know how to describe it other than the world literally stopped for a period of time,” MacDonald said during K-9 Edo’s memorial service.

After being diagnosed with cancer last week, K-9 Edo died during a sudden medical emergency on April 5. The Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix had been with MacDonald and the Roswell Police Department since August 2020.

It is with a heavy heart that the Roswell Police Department announces the passing of K9 Edo. During treatment for a... Posted by Roswell Police Department on Friday, April 5, 2024

On Thursday, surrounded by family, fellow officers and city of Roswell staff at the Roswell United Methodist Church chapel, MacDonald talked about what made Edo so special to him.

Edo went along for drug and gun seizures, MacDonald said, and always made sure he kept his handler and other officers safe.

“As a handler, you just want to be prepared for any scenario, and you know, it’s an impossibility, but you can get pretty close,” MacDonald said. “He taught me more about myself than I taught him. He kept me and the cops behind us alive on several occasions.”

Edo, a dual-purpose K-9, was proficient in criminal apprehension, narcotics detection, tracking, building searches, and evidence recovery. He was born in March 2019 in Hungary.

MacDonald also recognized the other handlers who helped train Edo.

“Without them, he wouldn’t, he would not have been as great as he was,” MacDonald said.

The service ended with the playing of “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes. Officer MacDonald was given K-9 Edo’s remains.

MacDonald said he will never forget the memories he and K-9 Edo made.

“I truly just happened to be the guy holding the leash,” he said.