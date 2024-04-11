BreakingNews
Judge rules in favor of Georgia voter citizenship requirements
Crime & Public Safety

Roswell police memorialize K-9 after cancer diagnosis

Police Officers from multiple agencies and Roswell City officials gathered Thursday morning to honor the life and service of Roswell Police K9 Kdo. Officer Edo died suddenly April 5th after a battle with a rare form of cancer. Thursday, April 11th, 2024 (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Credit: Ben Hendren

Police Officers from multiple agencies and Roswell City officials gathered Thursday morning to honor the life and service of Roswell Police K9 Kdo. Officer Edo died suddenly April 5th after a battle with a rare form of cancer. Thursday, April 11th, 2024 (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
By
0 minutes ago

Roswell police officer Peter MacDonald said his world stopped when he went to the crematorium last Friday.

“I’ve been a part of processions before for fallen police officers and police dogs, and I don’t know how to describe it other than the world literally stopped for a period of time,” MacDonald said during K-9 Edo’s memorial service.

After being diagnosed with cancer last week, K-9 Edo died during a sudden medical emergency on April 5. The Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix had been with MacDonald and the Roswell Police Department since August 2020.

It is with a heavy heart that the Roswell Police Department announces the passing of K9 Edo. During treatment for a...

Posted by Roswell Police Department on Friday, April 5, 2024

On Thursday, surrounded by family, fellow officers and city of Roswell staff at the Roswell United Methodist Church chapel, MacDonald talked about what made Edo so special to him.

Edo's handler Officer MacDonald shares memories of the time he had with K9 Edo. Police Officers from multiple agencies and Roswell City officials gathered Thursday morning to honor the life and service of Roswell Police K9 Edo. Officer Edo died suddenly April 5th after a battle with a rare form of cancer. Thursday, April 11th, 2024 (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Edo went along for drug and gun seizures, MacDonald said, and always made sure he kept his handler and other officers safe.

“As a handler, you just want to be prepared for any scenario, and you know, it’s an impossibility, but you can get pretty close,” MacDonald said. “He taught me more about myself than I taught him. He kept me and the cops behind us alive on several occasions.”

Edo, a dual-purpose K-9, was proficient in criminal apprehension, narcotics detection, tracking, building searches, and evidence recovery. He was born in March 2019 in Hungary.

MacDonald also recognized the other handlers who helped train Edo.

“Without them, he wouldn’t, he would not have been as great as he was,” MacDonald said.

The service ended with the playing of “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes. Officer MacDonald was given K-9 Edo’s remains.

MacDonald said he will never forget the memories he and K-9 Edo made.

“I truly just happened to be the guy holding the leash,” he said.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

O.J. Simpson, fallen football hero acquitted of murder charges, dies at 7612m ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

BREAKING
Judge rules in favor of Georgia voter citizenship requirements
52m ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia DPH confirms third measles case this year
15m ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Demolition of burned Atlanta apartment begins; road to reopen soon
1h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Demolition of burned Atlanta apartment begins; road to reopen soon
1h ago

Credit: AP

A few Atlanta rappers have referenced OJ Simpson in their music
22m ago
The Latest

Demolition of burned Atlanta apartment begins; road to reopen soon
1h ago
Man pleads guilty to murdering 14-year-old niece, sister’s fiancé in DeKalb
2h ago
Man killed in shooting at troubled NW Atlanta apartment complex
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Three generations of Spelman women celebrate tradition and sisterhood
A beautiful day at the Masters to buy a gnome - by Steve Hummer
2h ago
Check out these 8 new spots for outdoor dining around metro Atlanta