A.M. ATL: Election board backlash, explained

Morning, y’all! Expect temperatures in the mid-90s today, with an air quality alert in effect this afternoon. Avoid outdoor exertion if you’re young, old or have health issues.

Today’s newsletter touches base with a local pastor known for eulogizing strangers, explores how a new COVID-19 vaccine may be born in metro Atlanta and reports on a record-breaking night for Atlanta basketball. Plus: an explanation for Steve Harvey’s recent appearance in the night sky.

But first, we explain all the hubbub surrounding the State Election Board.

***

INVITING CHAOS?

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Presidential voting begins in less than two months — and the backlash to rule changes pushed through by conservative members of Georgia’s State Election Board keeps growing.

All of these things happened Monday:

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath and other Democrats called on Gov. Brian Kemp to remove the three board members in question.

in question. Kemp, a Republican, said he’s asking the state attorney general if he has that authority.

if he has that authority. Backed by the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign, the Democratic National Committee and Democratic Party of Georgia filed a lawsuit challenging the new rules.

The rules approved by the three-member majority praised by former President Donald Trump primarily deal with certification — the process by which county-level elections boards OK results. The rules add more steps and leave plenty of room for officials to question the numbers.

Read more (and meet the board) in this detailed explainer.

State board members and some Republican supporters say the last-minute changes are all about ensuring election integrity. But county leaders from across Georgia object to the rule changes so close to Election Day. A Kemp adviser expressed similar worries on “Politically Georgia.”

The bigger picture concern? Post-election chaos.

County elections boards are legally mandated to certify results. But a growing number of the political appointees have declined to do so since the 2020 election, buying in to Trump’s repeatedly disproven claims of fraud.

Democrats, voting rights advocates and others fear the state board is simply providing as much ammo as possible for would-be non-certifiers.

Holding one county’s results hostage could in turn complicate statewide reporting — and, given Georgia’s battlefield status, sow doubt and discord about the entire presidential election.

“Certifying an election is not a choice, it’s the law,” said Quentin Fulks, principal deputy campaign manager for the Harris-Walz campaign. “A few unelected extremists can’t just decide not to count your vote.”

Stay tuned to Politically Georgia for all the latest — including what it means for a judge to rule against allowing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and three others on Georgia’s presidential ballots.

***

FINDING THE WORDS

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

How do you officiate a funeral for someone you didn’t know? With fewer Americans claiming religious affiliation or attending weekly services, it’s an increasingly common occurrence.

So the AJC’s Matt Kempner checked in with the Rev. Michael McCullar — who does his research and almost always quotes Winnie the Pooh.

“Everybody needs a moment of celebration at their death,” he said, “because everybody matters.”

***

FROM CITY HALL

» Former Atlanta CFO Jim Beard is due for sentencing today in federal court. Beard previously pleaded guilty to allegations he spent city money on extravagant vacations and illegal machine guns.

» Howard Shook, a six-term Atlanta City Council member, says he won’t seek reelection next year.

***

VACCINE CENTRAL?

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Might the next COVID-19 vaccine come from Georgia? With the virus continuing its latest resurgence, two local biotech companies recently received $60 million in federal funding to create a more effective shot.

***

PUMPING THE BRAKES

State regulators want to take another look at one of the key permits for Hyundai’s $7.6 billion electric vehicle plant near Savannah.

The move comes as residents and environmental advocates raise concerns about the automaker’s plans to use massive amounts of groundwater at the facility.

***

RECORD ATTENDANCE

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

A record crowd of 17,608 people poured into State Farm Arena Monday night to watch the Dream take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

The home team put forth a valiant effort but couldn’t quite complete the comeback, losing 84-79. Check out more photos!

More sports highlights:

Braves: Atlanta scored nine runs in the first two innings, weathered a rain delay and held on for a 10-6 road win over the Twins. Whit Merrifield recorded five hits.

Atlanta scored nine runs in the first two innings, weathered a rain delay and held on for a 10-6 road win over the Twins. Whit Merrifield recorded five hits. Bulldogs: Athletic department rules may allow running back Trevor Etienne, who was arrested in March, to play in Saturday’s big opener against Clemson.

Athletic department rules may allow running back Trevor Etienne, who was arrested in March, to play in Saturday’s big opener against Clemson. Jackets: Fresh off its big win in Ireland, Georgia Tech landed a big new recruit — and one previously committed to UGA, no less.

***

MI BARRIO! MI CORAZON!

Mi Barrio — Memorial Drive’s longtime home for authentic Mexican food in cozy quarters — plans to close in November. Per social media, owners Jesus and Martha Lopez are retiring after 26 years at the restaurant.

» More dining news: Usher helps open Dave’s Hot Chicken; Nando’s Peri-Peri makes metro debut

***

***

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 27, 1937

A father rescued his 5-year-old son from a storm sewer in Piedmont Park. The boy, who escaped the 15-foot tumble unscathed, marked the fourth(!) Atlantan to find themselves in a similar predicament in a matter of days.

The sewer system was relatively new at the time. But yeesh.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

AJC contributor Ben Hendren captured former Gov. Nathan Deal’s reaction as officials unveiled a portrait of his late wife, Sandra Dunagan Deal, at a new Hall County elementary school bearing her name.

***

ONE MORE THING

Steve Harvey’s giant bald head floated above Atlanta over the weekend — but fear not, children. ’Twas merely a drone show tied to the “Family Feud” host’s appearance at a local convention.

***

