T-Boz of TLC ‘on the mend’ after hospitalization over weekend

TLC singer Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins is “on the mend” after being hospitalized over the weekend, resulting in two canceled concerts.

“After delivering an electrifying performance in Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday, TLC was eagerly anticipating their next stop at the New York State Fair in Syracuse,” according to a social media statement released by the group Saturday. “However, shortly after arriving in Syracuse, Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins experienced sudden and severe nausea, vomiting, and intense abdominal cramps.”

Watkins, who works with Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas in TLC, was hospitalized and treated.