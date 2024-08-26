Georgia Entertainment Scene

T-Boz of TLC ‘on the mend’ after hospitalization over weekend

She was suffering from ‘nausea, vomiting and intense abdominal cramps.’
T-Boz And Chilli were on hand as the Atlanta Falcons celebrated Hip-Hop 50 with performances and appearances during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

T-Boz And Chilli were on hand as the Atlanta Falcons celebrated Hip-Hop 50 with performances and appearances during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
By
1 hour ago

TLC singer Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins is “on the mend” after being hospitalized over the weekend, resulting in two canceled concerts.

“After delivering an electrifying performance in Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday, TLC was eagerly anticipating their next stop at the New York State Fair in Syracuse,” according to a social media statement released by the group Saturday. “However, shortly after arriving in Syracuse, Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins experienced sudden and severe nausea, vomiting, and intense abdominal cramps.”

Watkins, who works with Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas in TLC, was hospitalized and treated.

A concert on Saturday at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut was also canceled.

On Saturday, Watkins on Instagram noted that she is “on the mend” and “this was just one of those unexpected things that I had no control over.”

The group said it hopes to reschedule the dates.

Watkins has suffered from a variety of health ailments over the years and has chronic sickle cell anemia, which flares up unexpectedly.

Three months ago, the Atlanta-based group postponed four Canadian tour dates after T-Boz and several crew members contracting the flu.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

