T-Boz of TLC ‘on the mend’ after hospitalization over weekend

TLC singer Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins is “on the mend” after being hospitalized over the weekend, resulting in two canceled concerts.
“After delivering an electrifying performance in Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday, TLC was eagerly anticipating their next stop at the New York State Fair in Syracuse,” according to a social media statement released by the group Saturday. “However, shortly after arriving in Syracuse, Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins experienced sudden and severe nausea, vomiting, and intense abdominal cramps.”
Watkins, who works with Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas in TLC, was hospitalized and treated.
A concert on Saturday at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut was also canceled.
On Saturday, Watkins on Instagram noted that she is “on the mend” and “this was just one of those unexpected things that I had no control over.”
The group said it hopes to reschedule the dates.
Watkins has suffered from a variety of health ailments over the years and has chronic sickle cell anemia, which flares up unexpectedly.
Three months ago, the Atlanta-based group postponed four Canadian tour dates after T-Boz and several crew members contracting the flu.
