What was that over Atlanta? A bird? A plane? No, it was Steve Harvey

A drone re-creation of the comedian and TV show host’s face lit up Atlanta this weekend.
Steve Harvey serves as judge, jury and star, and must rule on various cases in his courtroom based on good old common sense. Cases include exes in legal battles over car loans, trip reimbursements and former best friends suing over a football bet. (ABC/Erika Doss 2024)

Credit: ABC

Credit: ABC

By
53 minutes ago

On Saturday night, Steve Harvey’s smiling face lit up the Atlanta sky, like a bat signal.

Atlantans are used to planes and traffic-scanning helicopters whizzing through the sky. But the assemblage of drones that re-created the bald head and bushy mustache of Harvey was a new one that left heads scratching.

But the drone show was ultimately not a call from Gotham for the “Family Feud” host to fight the Joker. It was part of the weekend festivities of financial education conference Invest Fest, where Harvey was one of the featured speakers.

The show was the finale to the Invest Fest VIP Welcome Experience, according to event producer Ashley Miller. She wanted to do something different from the fireworks that had capped the experience for the previous three years. The display was put on by Luna Lite, a Black-owned drone show company.

Invest Fest is put on by the people behind Earn Your Leisure, a popular financial education platform with podcasts, online courses, events and a curriculum for schools.

Alongside Harvey, EYL co-founders Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings were also lit up by drone lights, according to Invest Fest organizers.

Earn Your Leisure podcast creators Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal speak to Vice President Kamala Harris during an event at the Georgia International Convention Center to kick off her economic tour focusing on improving opportunities for Black men on Monday, April 29, 2024. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

On Sunday evening, Harvey sat down with sports broadcaster Stephen A. Smith for a fireside chat about their careers and how to succeed in business.

Harvey told young people in the audience to value getting knowledge from leaders they admire instead of trying to pitch a business idea.

“Whenever you get in front of somebody who has the power to help you or who has the knowledge you need, my suggestion to you is ask for the knowledge,” he said.

“Stop walking up to wealthy people talking about, ‘I got an idea how you can make money.’ He already got money,” Harvey explained. “Get an opportunity, because they will take time to share with you the principles of success, or a person will take time for you if they see you thirsty for knowledge.”

About the Author

Mirtha Donastorg is a reporter on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s business team focusing on Black wealth, entrepreneurship, and minority-owned businesses as well as innovation at Atlanta’s HBCUs. She is also a corps member with Report for America.

