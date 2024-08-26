In two games this season Garrett has registered 10 tackles and a sack for the Wolverines (1-1).

As a junior at Prince Avenue Christian just outside Athens, Garrett totaled 86 tackles (nine for a loss), five sacks and an interception, helping the Wolverines win a state title. That was the first of two state titles for Garrett, who went on to win the shot put in 1A Division I with a throw of 49 feet, 8 inches in May — five months after having shoulder surgery.

Garrett, who took an official recruiting visit to Tech in June just days after his initial commitment to UGA, was high school teammates with current Tech freshmen Aaron Philo, a quarterback, and Bailey Stockton, a wide receiver.

Georgia Tech football recruiting: 2025 class

Garrett joins offensive linemen Josh Petty (Fellowship Christian), Damola Ajidahun (Duluth), Justin Hasenhuetl (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Kevin Peay (Lancaster, S.C.), Xavier Canales (Douglass) and Jimmy Bryson (Chattanooga, Tenn.); defensive backs Dalen Penson (Sandy Creek), Fenix Felton (Eagle’s Landing Christian), Rasean Dinkins (Warner Robins) and Jayden Barr (Eastside); running backs JP Powell (Miller County) and Isaiah Groves (Cross Plains, Tenn.); wide receivers Cal Faulkner (Lumpkin County), Sam Turner (Southwest DeKalb) and Jamauri Brice (Cartersville); defensive linemen Derry Norris (Port Orange, Florida), Kamron Cullins (North Cobb), Andre Fuller (Grayson) and Carrington Coombs (Hebron Christian); tight ends Connor Roush (Wesleyan) and Kevin Roche (Darian, Conn.); and quarterback Grady Adamson (Edmond, Okla.) as part of Tech’s 2025 recruiting class.