Georgia Tech scores another recruiting win, picks up previous UGA commit

Prince Avenue Christian defensive lineman Christian Garrett pursues a Swainsboro runner during their 49-32 win in the Class A Division I GHSA State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Monday, December. 11, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
29 minutes ago

The wins keep on coming for Georgia Tech.

Two days after topping No. 10 Florida State on the field, Tech got some big news off the field when Christian Garrett indicated that he intends to play for the Yellow Jackets. A 6-foot-4, 285-pound senior at Prince Avenue Christian, Garrett had been previously committed to Georgia since June until he backed off that pledge earlier this month.

Garrett is considered a four-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite and a top 20 defensive lineman in both the nation and the state, according to that metric. Tech, UGA, Clemson, Auburn, Florida, Miami, Mississippi and Tennessee are among the two dozen scholarship offers Garrett received.

In two games this season Garrett has registered 10 tackles and a sack for the Wolverines (1-1).

As a junior at Prince Avenue Christian just outside Athens, Garrett totaled 86 tackles (nine for a loss), five sacks and an interception, helping the Wolverines win a state title. That was the first of two state titles for Garrett, who went on to win the shot put in 1A Division I with a throw of 49 feet, 8 inches in May — five months after having shoulder surgery.

Garrett, who took an official recruiting visit to Tech in June just days after his initial commitment to UGA, was high school teammates with current Tech freshmen Aaron Philo, a quarterback, and Bailey Stockton, a wide receiver.

Georgia Tech football recruiting: 2025 class

Garrett joins offensive linemen Josh Petty (Fellowship Christian), Damola Ajidahun (Duluth), Justin Hasenhuetl (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Kevin Peay (Lancaster, S.C.), Xavier Canales (Douglass) and Jimmy Bryson (Chattanooga, Tenn.); defensive backs Dalen Penson (Sandy Creek), Fenix Felton (Eagle’s Landing Christian), Rasean Dinkins (Warner Robins) and Jayden Barr (Eastside); running backs JP Powell (Miller County) and Isaiah Groves (Cross Plains, Tenn.); wide receivers Cal Faulkner (Lumpkin County), Sam Turner (Southwest DeKalb) and Jamauri Brice (Cartersville); defensive linemen Derry Norris (Port Orange, Florida), Kamron Cullins (North Cobb), Andre Fuller (Grayson) and Carrington Coombs (Hebron Christian); tight ends Connor Roush (Wesleyan) and Kevin Roche (Darian, Conn.); and quarterback Grady Adamson (Edmond, Okla.) as part of Tech’s 2025 recruiting class.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

