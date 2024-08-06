The three have been embroiled in controversy since a recent, possibly illegal meeting where they approved two new election rules suggested to them directly by Georgia GOP chair Josh McKoon, who also was praised by Trump.

“They’re on fire. They’re doing a great job, these three members” Trump said. They are “all pit bulls fighting for honesty, transparency and integrity.”

As our AJC colleague Mark Niesse notes, the right-wing majority of the increasingly politicized board plans today to review allegations about the 2020 vote count and finalize a new rule for certifying elections this fall.

The Trump-backed majority will consider a total of 15 changes to election rules, including a proposal requiring a “reasonable inquiry” before counties approve election results.

Back at the rally, when Trump asked if any of the three were at the event, Johnston stood and waved to the crowd. Two other members, GOP chairman John Fervier and Democrat Sara Tindall Ghazal, skipped the rally.

Is it normal for a member of the state board to attend such high-profile campaign events this close to an election?

“There’s nothing normal about it,” one Republican not aligned with Trump told us. “In fact, it was disheartening.”

***

GEORGIA 2026. We should note that former President Donald Trump also lavished praise during his Atlanta rally on Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ dad, Bill Jones, a deep-pocketed donor whom Trump called a “legend in Georgia business.”

The Jones clan might seem like it has an early lead on the Trump endorsement sweepstakes as Burt Jones considers a run for governor in 2026. But former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is the top Trump donor in Georgia this cycle, totaling around $5 million so far. Loeffler is also considered a potential gubernatorial candidate.

Other likely contenders for higher office got turns in the spotlight at the Saturday rally at the Georgia State University Convocation Center. Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper gave a rousing rendition of the Pledge of Allegiance while former U.S. Rep. Doug Collins revved up the crowd.

***

FAIR TREATMENT. Georgia State University officials on Monday responded to former President Donald Trump’s assertion that several hundred would-be attendees to his Saturday campaign rally were barred from entering the venue.

A statement from GSU read that the school did not turn away attendees and treated Trump’s rally the same as it did Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign event, held earlier in the week at the convocation center.

The AJC’s Vanessa McCray, Ariel Hart and Merrill Hart unpack the details of what happened outside the arena in a report published Monday. Trump mentioned the situation in his speech, blaming Georgia State for empty seats at the rally. He also used it to suggest state officials may use similar tactics in the November election.

“If they’re going to stand in the way of admitting people to our rally, just imagine what they’re going to do on election day,” Trump said. “We’re not going to let that happen.”

***

DEBBY DOWNER. Vice President Kamala Harris and her soon-to-be-named running mate will no longer host a campaign rally Friday in Savannah because of the threats posed by Tropical Storm Debby.

Campaign officials announced the change shortly after the storm made landfall in Florida.

Harris was set to headline the rally as part of a four-day swing through several battleground states that starts today in Philadelphia. The slow-moving storm forced the campaign to shift its plans.

The AJC’s Drew Kann, Joe Kovac Jr. and Zachary Hansen wrote Monday night that “historic” rainfalls of 12 to 16 inches were expected around Savannah and could cause flooding and disrupt water and sewage treatment.

Debby made landfall early Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida’s Big Bend region but was later downgraded to a tropical storm. The storm is weakening as it travels toward the coast.

***

DEBBY DECLARATION. All but one member of Georgia’s congressional delegation backed Gov. Brian Kemp’s request for a federal emergency declaration in Georgia as Tropical Storm Debby continues to carve a path across the south.

The White House granted that request early Tuesday.

“Given the potential catastrophic impact that this hurricane may have on Georgia, the state and federal government must work together in order to help reduce the potential loss of life and destruction of property,” the lawmakers’ letter said.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, took the lead on the letter. It also includes the signatures of U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, both Democrats, and every Georgia lawmaker in the House except Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta.

***

CALL ME. U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, surprised constituents who joined her tele-town hall Monday night when she gave out her personal cellphone number on the call.

A tipster said it happened during the question-and-answer portion of the town hall, when a constituent named Cheryl asked why it was so hard to reach the congresswoman’s district office. Williams apologized to Cheryl and rattled off her number for Cheryl to call her directly. (We checked — it’s the real one).

“We are here for one reason only,” Williams said on the call, “To serve you.”

***

MARK YOUR CALENDARS. With mental health still at the top of the list of challenges facing the state, the folks at the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities are hosting a documentary premier that highlights the department’s Certified Peer Specialist program.

“Stigma to Strength” premiers Thursday evening at the Carter Center. Tickets are still available online.

***

LISTEN UP. Today on “Politically Georgia,” former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan talks about being a Republican stumping for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and efforts to oust him from the GOP.

House Republican leader Chuck Efstration of Dacula also joins the show to share his thoughts on the presidential contest and the divides within his party.

Listen live at 10 a.m. on WABE 90.1 or follow “Politically Georgia” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

If you missed Monday’s episode, the team recapped the Atlanta rally held by former President Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance and weighed in on the impacts of Trump’s attacks on Gov. Brian Kemp.

***

TRUMP AND YOUNG THUG. Former President Donald Trump on Monday revived his criticism of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, alleging her office is unfairly treating rapper Young Thug, an accused criminal gang member, in an ongoing racketeering case.

Trump also faces racketeering charges in Fulton County related to interference in the 2020 election.

“I’ve heard about him, and I heard he’s being treated very unfairly by her,” Trump said when asked about Young Thug during an interview Monday with streamer Adin Ross. “So, he’s got to be treated fairly.”

Our AJC colleague Ashley Quincin has more on Trump’s interview and the case against Young Thug in a report published Monday.

***

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Joe Biden has no public events on his schedule.

Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns in Philadelphia with her newly announced running mate.

The House and Senate are in recess until Sept. 9.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff holds a news conference in Atlanta alongside leaders of various civil rights groups to highlight his prison oversight bill becoming law.

***

MCNEILL PASSING. Former state Sen. Sheila McNeill, a Brunswick Republican, has died. McNeill, 81, served one term and did not seek reelection because her husband Arlie was battling colon cancer.

McNeill was also the president of a nonprofit, The Camden Connection. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who also acts as the president of the state Senate, mourned her loss in a social media post, saying McNeill’s “focus and priorities always centered around values of Southeast Georgia and what was best for our rural communities.”

Lt. Governor Burt Jones’ statement on the passing of Senator Sheila McNeill pic.twitter.com/XkaTT1ZyER — Lt. Governor Burt Jones (@LtGovJonesGA) August 5, 2024

***

AS ALWAYS, Politically Georgia readers are some of our favorite tipsters. Send your best scoop, gossip and insider info to greg.bluestein@ajc.com, tia.mitchell@ajc.com, patricia.murphy@ajc.com and adam.vanbrimmer@ajc.com.