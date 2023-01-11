Peachtree Corners city manager recommends joining federal grant partnership

No decision was made by the city Tuesday night, but one could be forthcoming later this month.

Gwinnett Commissioner Kirkland Carden attended the meeting and said he was content with the city’s discussion.

“The city of Peachtree Corners is entirely separate from Gwinnett County and our governing authority. We’re not here to try to force or shame anything,” Carden said. “We just want to be here to work with them proactively. We would love for them to (join) the program because we service the same residents, and their residents are our residents.”

Johnson said benefits come with joining the program. To start, residents could apply for funding directly from the county, rather than the state, and face less competition for the money, Johnson said.

“There’s certainly benefits. If there wasn’t, I wouldn’t have recommended approval,” Johnson said.