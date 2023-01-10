Gwinnett asks its largest city to reconsider federal grant partnership

Joining the Urban County would give Peachtree Corners access to Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnerships Program and Emergency Solutions Grants funding through the county. Peachtree Corners now can apply to the state for those funds, City Manager Brian Johnson said.

The city has not participated in Urban County in at least the past six years, Johnson said. The city council decided three years ago not to do the extra administrative work to join because no residents of the two lowest-income census tracts had applied for the grant-funded housing assistance through the county or state, he said.

“It almost came down to, was the juice worth the squeeze?” he said. “The decision was no, it wasn’t.”

The city council this year could change its mind. Since the last vote, the county has improved services that help people apply for the grant funding, which could motivate more to take advantage of it, Johnson said. City officials did not learn until recently that Peachtree Corners’ absence from the Urban County affected funding to other parts of Gwinnett, he said.

“I’m not sure the city is wanting the county to be penalized for not participating in it,” Johnson said.