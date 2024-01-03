Gwinnett commission approves $2.5 billion budget

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $2.53 billion budget for 2024 in a 4-1 vote. Commissioner Matthew Holtkamp, who voted against the 2023 budget, also voted against this year’s budget, saying he wanted property tax relief for residents.
“If I saw a budget that would actually create an opportunity for us to lower the millage rate, which would provide property tax relief, I would be much more likely to vote yes next year,” Holtkamp told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The budget for the county includes $1.97 billion for operating expenses and $561 million in capital improvements, including funds from the county’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax program, or SPLOST.
“With this budget, we shore up the exceptional services residents expect while also taking strides to elevate the quality of life for every Gwinnett resident,” Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in a statement.
One budget priority was expansion of microtransit, an on-demand, ride share service in the county resembling Uber or Lyft. Zones in Lawrenceville and Snellville are already operating, but the county proposes to divide Gwinnett into 27 microtransit zones.
The budget will also help expand the county’s Economic Development Division, adding two positions focused on outreach and multi-lingual support for the business community, a county official said. The county will also hire 12 additional firefighters, 12 E-911 communications officers and increase pay for elections poll officials, a county release said.
This year’s budget, which includes a $550 million general fund that pays for most county services, is an increase from last year’s $2.27 billion budget.
