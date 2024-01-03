Gwinnett commission approves $2.5 billion budget

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $2.53 billion budget for 2024 in a 4-1 vote. Commissioner Matthew Holtkamp, who voted against the 2023 budget, also voted against this year’s budget, saying he wanted property tax relief for residents.

“If I saw a budget that would actually create an opportunity for us to lower the millage rate, which would provide property tax relief, I would be much more likely to vote yes next year,” Holtkamp told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The budget for the county includes $1.97 billion for operating expenses and $561 million in capital improvements, including funds from the county’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax program, or SPLOST.