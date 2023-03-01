Gwinnett County micro-transit program to have routes in Lawrenceville and Snellville

Gwinnett’s micro-transit program, a government-backed ride share service resembling Uber or Lyft, is expected to begin in August with routes in Lawrenceville and Snellville, according to county officials.
The Gwinnett County Department of Transportation launched a free micro-transit pilot program just prior to the pandemic, and decided last year to continue it.
The Lawrenceville route will not cover the entire city, but will hit several important locations such as Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Georgia Gwinnett College, the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center and Lawrenceville Square.
“We wanted to make sure that as we start with this first phase that we’re able to cover key areas and get people to where they really need to go,” said Natasha Tyler, the county’s transit division director.
Residents will be able to schedule the curb-to-curb, on-demand service by using a phone app for travel within the cities. For those without smartphones, residents will also be able to call the dispatch center to request a ride.
Officials are also adding bike racks to the vehicles.
“We’ve actually decided to add bike racks, based off of a citizen’s comment to us about ‘hey, what if I decided to ride my bike and then hop on micro-transit once I’m in Lawrenceville or once I’m in Snellville,’” Tyler said.
The service will run Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a proposed fare of $3.00 per trip.
About the Author