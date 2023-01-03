Gwinnett board approves $2.27 billion budget, lone Republican dissents

“That really gets me concerned, because my constituents, if there was anything that I heard over and over, people wanted property tax relief,” he said.

Holtkamp, a Republican, was elected in November to a board that had previously been all Democratic, after the Legislature redrew Gwinnett’s county commission districts to create a conservative-leaning District 4.

Hendrickson said she was proud of the budget, which slightly increased from her November proposal.

“Gwinnett County is the fastest growing county in the state of Georgia and we are not losing residents,” she said. “They are continuing to come here and with that comes a need to continue serving them, and while Gwinnett County is not immune to global economic uncertainty, we have taken steps in the creation of this budget to ensure that our financial foundation remains strong. We are a very lean organization.”

The budget also includes a language learning program for county employees and technological upgrades to help courts conduct virtual proceedings.

Changes from Hendrickson’s earlier proposal include a $5.5 million increase in the economic development tax fund per an agreement with foundation building the massive Rowen research park. Funding was also added for a new staff attorney in juvenile court and a restorative justice program run by the district attorney’s office.