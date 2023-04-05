Tax assessor: Cobb’s tax digest to be high with home values still rising

“The amount of time that it’s taking to sell a home is a little bit longer than it was perhaps, 12 months ago,” White said. “But the sales prices — we’re not really seeing a change there.”

Cobb home prices still on the rise

Year Average residential sales price 2018 $289,606 2019 $319,416 2020 $346,768 2021 $401,264 2022 $453,253

About 77% of the county’s commercial properties increased in value, accounting for a large part of the tax digest increase, White said.

This year’s property taxes won’t be determined until after county officials decide whether to lower, raise, or maintain the millage rates at which properties in the county are taxed. But even if they opt to keep rates the same, most homeowners should expect to pay higher property taxes again this year due to the increase in property value.

When looking at the other metro Atlanta counties, White said they are seeing “very similar numbers” with rising property values.

“All of us are seeing strong real estate markets,” he said.

Property tax notices will go out in mid-May. To look up your property tax assessment and check comparable sale prices in your neighborhood, visit cobbassessor.org or call 770-528-3100.