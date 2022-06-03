Tax assessor: Cobb home values jumped an average of $66K in 2021

High demand and supply chain problems in the wake of the pandemic have collided with an already insufficient supply of homes to send housing prices soaring nationwide. But the Atlanta area has been particularly hard hit, attracting more cash purchases from large investment firms than any other metropolitan area in 2021.

In Cobb County, the average home sale price rose nearly 15% in 2021 to $396,000, up from $345,000 in 2020, White said. That’s more than double the $184,000 that the typical home sold for in 2012.

The rise in home values will be a boon to government coffers at a time when the Cobb Board of Commissioners is weighing a large budget increase and pay hikes for public workers in order to combat a public sector staffing shortage. Departments initially requested $1.2 billion in spending, but a final budget proposal won’t be presented to the board until later this month.

By then, homeowners should have a better idea of what their property tax bill will look like. The Board of Commissioners is required to advertise the proposed millage rate in the Marietta Daily Journal by the end of June, will final adoption of the tax rate and budget scheduled for July.

To look up your property tax assessment, check comparable sale prices in your neighborhood or file an appeal, visit cobbassessor.org or call 770-528-3100. Appeals are due within 45 days of when the notice went out.