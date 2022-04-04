Booming home prices fuel expected 10% surge in Cobb property values

The Cobb tax assessor last week released the annual estimates, which are used to build the county’s annual budget. If the estimates hold up when they are finalized in June, they would represent the first double-digit increase in the county’s property values in more than 20 years, county officials said in a news release.

The housing market is driving the increase, but real estate prices are up across the board. Residential property values are expected to jump 13.2%, while commercial values are projected to rise 6.6%, the assessor’s office said.