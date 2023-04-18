Hotel and retail development near Truist Park gets $10M in tax breaks

The Braves gave its portion of the land to the developers in exchange for 3% ownership in the project, said Zach Weigert, the managing principal at Goldenrod Companies.

The Braves leadership team previously told county officials they would not seek tax incentives for projects at the Battery after they secured $300 million in public subsidies toward stadium construction. The Braves stand to benefit financially from a hotel and housing project that could bring more customers to its restaurant and retail tenants at the Battery and Truist Park.

The development board members did not voice concerns over the Braves’ involvement in the project at Tuesday’s meeting. Chairman Clark Hungerford has said he believes the Braves Development Company has held up its end of the bargain.

“What they said is they would not ask for any incentives for the Battery,” Hungerford said. “I don’t think they are reneging on their commitment to not ask for additional incentives on the Battery.”

The board approved the project by a 4-3 vote, with Courtney Knight, Karen Hallacy and Jamala McFadden opposed.

Hallacy questioned whether tax breaks were warranted and whether the jobs are the type the development authority was designed to attract.

“One of the missions of this development authority is to bring in high-paying jobs that are enhancing the economy,” she said.

Hungerford countered that the authority’s mission is to promote jobs, not just high-paying jobs.

“We’re trying to provide incentives to have economic development in this area,” he said. “Other than the Omni Hotel, I don’t know that any other hotel has been built in and around here in the last 10 or 12 years.”

The luxury development is expected to bring 350 jobs in the hospitality and retail sectors. Those workers most likely will not be able to afford to live in the area, Hallacy said. All of the apartments will be rented at market rate, and the condos will sell for around $800,000 to $900,000, Weigert told the board.

“This county — in fact, the region and the country — is struggling to find and produce workforce housing at rental and purchase price levels that folks can live here,” Knight said. “The rates you’re probably charging ... will mean that many of the people who work there won’t have a chance to live there.”

Weigert said making any of the units more affordable would hinder the feasibility of the project.

“Because of the site location, it’s a very hard project to make feasible for that,” Weigert said.

Nelson Geter, the authority’s director, said a fiscal impact study shows the project will have a positive impact on the county and the school system’s tax digests.