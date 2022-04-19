Braves, Truist seek tax breaks for Cobb office tower

“We’re not asking for them (the tax breaks),” Mike Plant, the president of the Braves development arm replied. “Truist is.”

The Braves will own the office tower. Truist will lease space in it.

Truist earlier this month announced plans to relocate its securities division headquarters from Buckhead in north Atlanta to the office tower, which company officials say would be “300 feet from home plate.”

The Charlotte-based bank plans to bring at least 1,000 workers to the office, but many of them would not be new jobs for the Atlanta area. About 500 to 600 people work in the Buckhead office today, company representatives said Tuesday, and many would move to the new office.

A company spokesman previously told the AJC that the Buckhead office had 1,000 employees — all of whom would move to the Cobb office tower.

The Braves own the land, which is located on Battery Avenue, and would lease the building to Truist for 15 years, the company said previously.

The promise dates back to at least 2015, when Plant in a presentation said “We do not ask, nor do we intend to ask, for any incentives for the mixed-use part,” the AJC reported.

While Plant says the incentives are for its tenant, DACC Chair Clark Hungerford offered another reason the team didn’t break its promise: He said the office tower would technically be outside the 2 million square-foot mixed-use development known as The Battery.

“The commitment, if I’m not mistaken was for The Battery,” Hungerford said. “And this piece of property that we’re talking about, even though it’s close, it’s not the same piece of property.”

In a Feb. 9 news release announcing the project, the Braves themselves said otherwise. The headline of the announcement proclaimed: “Truist and the Braves Development Company announce new national headquarters for Truist Securities inside The Battery Atlanta.”

It’s not yet clear how much the tax abatements would be worth. The DACC still needs to complete a fiscal impact study to determine the costs and estimated benefits of a property tax break.

On Tuesday, its board voted 5-2 to continue discussions with the two companies regarding the project, which calls for $140 million in construction work and $60 million in office furnishings and equipment. Hallacy and JC Bradbury voted against the resolutions.

It’s also not clear how the tax abatements would affect the planned expansion.

Truist has already announced the relocation, and when asked by the board how the company would respond if the tax abatements were denied, a company official said it was only “one factor” that would determine the scope of the office project.