BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Southwest executives testify before U.S. Senate panel after holiday travel debacle
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Lawmakers file bill to prevent counties from changing electoral maps

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

In an apparent rebuke of the Cobb Commission’s controversial move last year to amend its own electoral map, lawmakers introduced a bill this week explicitly prohibiting counties from doing so.

Cobb commissioners voted along party lines last year to amend the state-passed redistricting map that drew Democratic Commissioner Jerica Richardson out of her district with two years left in her term. It was an unprecedented move that the county administration claims is justified under the state’s Home Rule statute.

State Sen. Ed Setzler (R-Acworth) is the lead sponsor of the bill. Setzler, who could not be immediately reached Thursday, has openly condemned the county’s move as illegal and has urged the county’s elections board to ignore the map passed by the county commission to avoid contentious litigation.

“No county governing authority shall alter, amend, reapportion, redistrict, or revise the election districts from which its members are elected,” the bill says.

County Attorney Bill Rowling said in a statement that the county “is aware of the bill and will review it.” County spokesman Ross Cavitt said the bill does not change the county’s position.

Whether home rule actually gives the county authority to revise its map has been debated and questioned by lawmakers and legal experts. A legal challenge to the move was filed and withdrawn by longtime resident Larry Savage, who has said he will refile the lawsuit soon.

The Attorney General’s office, the Office of Legislative Counsel and the Secretary of State’s office have all issued unofficial opinions arguing Cobb does not have the authority to amend the map. But absent a court ruling, Rowling has previously said that the board can operate under its amended map until a judge rules otherwise.

Check back for updates.

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

The Jolt: Stacey Abrams is back, this time for Kamala Harris 4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

For Georgia Tech, success of the Tech Way collective ‘imperative’
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Prison warden fired, arrested in connection with GBI corruption investigation
1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Loeffler calls for ‘investigation’ after DeKalb accepts elections grant
5h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Loeffler calls for ‘investigation’ after DeKalb accepts elections grant
5h ago

Credit: Facebook post

Capitol interests play key role in funding Kemp’s inaugural shindig
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WATCH LIVE: Southwest executives testify before U.S. Senate panel after holiday travel...
1h ago
Mayor’s office bolsters efforts to tackle resident inequities
1h ago
American Dream For Rent: About this investigation
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
20h ago
American Dream For Rent: Investors elbow out individual home buyers
4h ago
LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA all-time points mark
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top