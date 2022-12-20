Menorah Lighting is Dec. 20 at Atlantic Station

Celebrate Chanukah at Atlantic Station with treats and activities presented by Chabad Intown.
From 6-7:15 p.m. Dec. 20, head to the Atlantic Green for a Grand Menorah Lighting with the Atlanta Jewish community.
The site is 1380 Atlantic Drive, Atlanta.
For each family, $18 is the suggested donation.
To register, visit ChabadIntown.org/events/atlantic-station-menorah-lighting-2.
More Menorah lighting ceremonies by Chabad Intown will be:
- 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at Ponce City Market.
- 6 p.m. Dec. 22 in Decatur.
