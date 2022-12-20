ajc logo
X

Menorah Lighting is Dec. 20 at Atlantic Station

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
37 minutes ago

Celebrate Chanukah at Atlantic Station with treats and activities presented by Chabad Intown.

From 6-7:15 p.m. Dec. 20, head to the Atlantic Green for a Grand Menorah Lighting with the Atlanta Jewish community.

The site is 1380 Atlantic Drive, Atlanta.

For each family, $18 is the suggested donation.

To register, visit ChabadIntown.org/events/atlantic-station-menorah-lighting-2.

More Menorah lighting ceremonies by Chabad Intown will be:

  • 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at Ponce City Market.
  • 6 p.m. Dec. 22 in Decatur.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

How Abrams’ campaign spending led to ‘incredibly bad’ cash crunch3h ago

Credit: Alex Edelman via AP

The Jolt: Atlanta bid for Democratic convention gets boost from Doug Jones
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech adds 5 more to roster, including 2 from portal
8h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Road rage believed to be motive in deadly shooting at Gwinnett tavern
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Road rage believed to be motive in deadly shooting at Gwinnett tavern
3h ago

Credit: Christian Charisius

German court convicts 97-year-old ex-secretary at Nazi camp
34m ago
The Latest

Credit: Capitol City Opera Company

Boar’s Head Feast returns Dec. 19-22
See ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ through Dec. 31
Resignations, new chair amid shakeup on MARTA board
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top