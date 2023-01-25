BreakingNews
Kemp uses State of the State to launch ‘new phase’ of crime crackdowns
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Council members grill MARTA over Atlanta expansion plans

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Intown Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

City Council members grilled MARTA’s chief executive about its Atlanta expansion Wednesday as the agency finalizes plans to address a major budget shortfall.

CEO Collie Greenwood said MARTA is close to finalizing a revised list of Atlanta expansion projects that takes into account rising costs and other factors that have made its original $2.7 billion, 17-project plan unrealistic. He said the agency has tentatively prepared a list of seven projects it believes it can realistically pursue, given new financial realities.

Greenwood did not reveal the list Wednesday. But he pledged to present the revised project list to the council’s Transportation Committee in March. That timeline didn’t satisfy council members who are getting an earful from constituents who are frustrated that MARTA hasn’t completed any expansion projects more than six years after voters approved funding for the plan.

“All of us have residents who have, whether they voted for the More MARTA tax or not, expect to have projects delivered,” Councilman Amir Farokhi, chairman of the Transportation Committee, told Greenwood on Wednesday.

Council members summoned Greenwood to the Transportation Committee after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported recently that MARTA’s city expansion plans could face a budget gap of more than $1 billion.

The figure came from Josh Rowan, the former MARTA deputy general manager who oversaw the agency’s capital expansion programs until he was fired without cause earlier this month.

MARTA has said the $1 billion shortfall is one possible outcome based on a “certain set of assumptions” in a financial model being developed by a consultant. The agency has said the model is still under development, and Greenwood told council members it may not be finalized before MARTA’s next scheduled committee briefing in March.

Comments like that left some council members frustrated about a lack of solid information about the financial status of the expansion program.

“The part that really gets me is the waning trust that something’s going to get done in a timely manner,” Farokhi said.

In 2016, Atlanta voters approved a half-penny sales tax to pay for a transit expansion. Two years later, MARTA produced a list of 17 projects the money would pay for. In 2019, it released a tentative construction timeline.

But progress on those projects has been slow. MARTA is about to begin construction of the Summerhill bus rapid transit line. It has approved plans for another rapid bus line along Campbellton Road and for an extension of the Atlanta Streetcar. And it is moving forward with a renovation of Five Points station.

But council members made it clear they want to see more progress.

Greenwood said progress has been slow because major transit projects are complicated. He said MARTA didn’t finalize an agreement for the expansion with Atlanta until 2020, but it has made substantial progress since then.

In coming weeks, Greenwood expects to finalize a revised list of seven projects divided into two priority tiers. The remaining projects likely will not move forward for now.

Among the projects that likely will make the cut are the Summerhill and Campbellton rapid bus lines, the Cleveland/Metropolitan arterial rapid transit line and renovations at the Five Points and Bankhead stations.

Greenwood said MARTA has always known it didn’t have enough money to do all the transit projects city residents wanted. It started with a list of 70 potential projects before whittling it down to the original list of 17.

Greenwood said MARTA continues to negotiate with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ office about a new project list. He said those negotiations are “on the 99-yard line.”

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Wendell Brock

Atlanta restaurants, chefs named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards 2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Kemp uses State of the State to launch ‘new phase’ of crime crackdowns
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb DA won’t weigh results of GBI probe into training center shooting
1h ago

OPINION: Black mecca more a work in progress than a promised land
7h ago

OPINION: Black mecca more a work in progress than a promised land
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alzheimer's Music Fest

Alzheimer’s Music Fest benefit is Feb. 4
Former official: MARTA short of cash for Atlanta, Clayton County expansions
March for Life is Jan. 20 near State Capitol
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
19h ago
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
Background: What the Jan. 6 committee said about the Georgia election
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top